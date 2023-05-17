PUBG Mobile 2.6 update features, rewards, release date, and more

Tencent Games started rolling out the new PUBG Mobile 2.6 update on May 16, 2023. It will take time for it to appear on different devices. However, it should finish rolling out on May 17, 2023. The new features that will arrive in the game with the patch are expected to amplify the battle royale gaming experience for players across the globe.

Primal Zones and other new features arriving in the 2.6 update in PUBG Mobile

Themed Erangel: Dinoground

A brand-new Dinoground is set to revolutionize the geography of the themed Erangel and Livik classic mode maps in the 2.6 update. Three prehistoric creatures — Velociraptor, Pterosaur, and T. Rex — will be set free in the battleground.

Primal Zones

Primal Zones will randomly spawn throughout the map of Erangel. Players can find Velociraptors and Pterosaurs in these zones, tame them, and make them their companions. These monsters are great companions and can carry a solo player on an adventure.

These creatures also have unique strengths. For example, Velociraptors are great jumpers. They can easily jump on rooftops or a higher platform, allowing players to quickly reach their destination. Meanwhile, Pterosaurs are masters of flying. They can also use their Dash ability to quickly reposition at a distance. Additionally, they can grab players on the ground to help a team or disrupt opponents.

The Primal Zones also feature Dino Hatcheries and Pterosaurs mini-games.

Dino Settlement

Each themed classic mode match will see a T. Rex randomly spawning at a Dino Settlement together with quality supplies. A total of three Dino Settlements will be scattered across the map in each match.

A rescued T. Rex can carry up to four teammates on its back. It has two distinctive strengths - Roar and Dash. While the former causes damage and shakes the screen, the latter provides the dinosaur with a speed boost.

New World of Wonder (WOW) version

A new WOW version will be introduced where players can find new gameplay devices like the Teleportation Device, UAZ Spawn Device, Dinosaur Spawn Device, and more. Several other objects like Trampoline, Boost Belt, Launcher, Conveyer Belt, and more will also be added for PUBG Mobile players to utilize during matches.

A new parkour gameplay type will be added in the 2.6 update. All participants will spawn at the starting line and need to go through several levels while crossing obstacles to reach the finish line.

PUBG Mobile players can use the Quick Match feature and dive into a WOW match after selecting different creations. They can also use the revamped Featured tab to get an enhanced gaming experience.

Apart from the aforementioned features, other additions, like a Full-Auto Mod attachment for burst-fire guns, Supply Shop adjustments, and a Convertible sports car will be incorporated into PUBG Mobile with the update. Changes will also be made to gun specs and the location of vehicles. Furthermore, the new season, Cycle 4 Season 12, will make its way to the game along with an A1 Royale Pass.

Players who update PUBG Mobile to the 2.6 version before May 28, 2023, (UTC + 0) will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and Crimson Storm Helmet (three days) for free.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, players in the country should not play the game.

