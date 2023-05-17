How to download PUBG Mobile 2.6 update on Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile has leapfrogged many of its contemporaries to position itself among the most popular BR gaming titles in the mobile market. With thousands playing the game on a daily basis, updates are consistently being released for it. After a month-long beta testing period, Tencent Games has finally given the green light to the 2.6 update, which is set to bring in changes and additions in abundance.

PUBG Mobile 2.6 update can be installed on mobile devices through Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Snippet from PUBG Mobile's official Discord server showing the release date and time for the May update (Image via Discord)

The PUBG Mobile 2.6 update began rolling out globally on May 16, 2023, at 0:00 (UTC + 0). However, based on the region and platform, players might see a difference in timing.

Here's when players across different platforms will see the 2.6 update on their mobile devices (UTC + 0):

Google Play Store: May 17, 2023, 21:00

Apple Store: May 17, 2023, 18:30

APK: May 17, 2023, 18:45

The update will consume 755 MB of storage space on Android devices and 2.07 GB on iOS devices. Players will need adequate space on their phones/tablets to install the new game content without any hassle.

Players can directly download the 2.6 update from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, AOS users who want to install the PUBG Mobile APK can use do so by visiting the game's official website.

Steps to download the 2.6 update on both Android and iOS devices

The process of downloading the 2.6 update from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store is simple. You can follow the steps below to install it on your iOS or Android device and enjoy the new content in the game:

Step 1: Make your way to the digital storefronts (Google Play Store or Apple App Store) on your smartphone/tablet.

Step 2: Use the search box to look for PUBG Mobile. Alternatively, head over to the Games section. Click on the relevant search result (likely the one that appears on top).

Step 3: Upon finding PUBG Mobile, click on the "Install" or "Update" button to download the latest 2.6 version of the title on your Android or iOS device. The download will be completed based on the speed of your broadband connection.

Step 4: Once the 2.6 update is downloaded, provide microphone and storage access.

Step 5: Once the installation is done, sign in to the game using your preferred login method (Twitter, Google Play Games, or Facebook). Apple users can also use the Game Center and Apple Account to log in to the latest 2.6 version.

Step 6: Visit the "Download" section. Download the required update files and resource packages.

You can use the same method to download the latest May update on your PC using an emulator. However, you will need to install a reliable Android emulator first.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, players in this country are advised not to download or play the popular BR game on their devices.

Poll : 0 votes