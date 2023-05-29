BGMI Welcome Back event: All rewards, how to get, and more

Following a 10-month suspension, BGMI has been finally unbanned for Indian mobile gamers. Earlier today, the in-gamers servers were sent online and Android users could finally log into their favorite Battle Royale title. To provide an enriched gaming experience, Krafton India introduced a brand new event known as Welcome Back.

It offers several rewards. including free cosmetics, rename cards, and other important items. The event's introduction has already created a buzz amongst lovers of the title.

Everything about the new Welcome Back event in BGMI

The Welcome Back event is exclusively available in the Events section of Battlegrounds Mobile India and will be live in the title until 26 June (UTC + 0). Players need to complete tasks to collect Return Points and combine them to get the stunning rewards available in the event.

Snippet showing the new Welcome Back event in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at the amazing rewards available in the Welcome Back event:

Permanent Cover: Road Rage Hat, British Police Cap, and Dark Maid Headband - 40 Return Points

Road Rage Hat, British Police Cap, and Dark Maid Headband - 40 Return Points Permanent Outfit: Road Rage Set, British Police Set, and Dark Maid Suit - 80 Return Points

Road Rage Set, British Police Set, and Dark Maid Suit - 80 Return Points Time-limited Helmet (for 10 days) : Winter Guardian Helmet, Pitch Master Helmet, and Lifesaver Helmet - 120 Return Points

: Winter Guardian Helmet, Pitch Master Helmet, and Lifesaver Helmet - 120 Return Points Time-limited Backpack (for 10 days): Smiling Pal Backpack, Circus Backpack, and Winter Warmth Backpack - 160 Return Points

Smiling Pal Backpack, Circus Backpack, and Winter Warmth Backpack - 160 Return Points Time-limited Firearm (for 7 days): Blood Oath - AKM, Cuddly Croc - UMP45, and Time Traveler - Kar98K - 200 Return Points

Blood Oath - AKM, Cuddly Croc - UMP45, and Time Traveler - Kar98K - 200 Return Points Time-limited Vehicle (for 10 days): Golden Falcon - UAZ, Count Dacia, and Vampire Motorcycle - 240 Return Points

Moreover, a couple of sub-events have also been added to Welcome Back after the BGMI unban. The Daily Return offers players random gifts for logging into the game for eight days. Here's a look at the rewards:

Day 1 - ID Rename Card

Day 2 - Rose Backpack (Time-limited for 7 days)

Day 3 - Season Bonus Point Card

Day 4 - 100 AG

Day 5 - Corn Cover (Time-limited for 7 days)

Day 6 - Season Bonus Point Card

Day 7 - Magical Night Helmet (Time-limited for 3 days)

Day 8 - Corn Suit (Time-limited for 7 days)

Meanwhile, a Match Perks sub-event has also been added. BGMI players can get items after they play classic matches and level up in it. Here's an overview of the ranked rewards:

Level 1 - 100 AG

Level 2 - Season Bonus Point Card

Level 5 - 2 Classic Crate Scraps

Level 8 - 3 Classic Crate Scraps

Level 15 - Premium Crate Coupon

How can BGMI players obtain Return Points?

As mentioned earlier, players need to accumulate Return Points to get the rewards in the main Welcome Back event.

They need to play matches in the main event and complete the following tasks to obtain specific Return Points.

Login today - 5 Return Points

Pick up supplies from the ground one time - 5 Return Points

Restore Health one time - 10 Return Points

Defeat one enemy - 20 Return Points

Due to the servers remaining offline for iOS devices, the event is yet to appear for them. Once it is included, the craze for the event will soar even higher.

Poll : 0 votes