5 BGMI tips to rank up easily without aggressive playstyle

Over time, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has risen through the ranks and has successfully posited itself as one of the leading titles in the Indian gaming market. Millions of players have already downloaded the game and enjoy playing it on a daily basis.

Like other popular games, BGMI too has a ranking system of its own. Players with the highest points in a season are placed at the top of the leaderboards. These seasons are introduced in the game along with every new update and result in in-game tiers getting reset.

Many players across India engage in the task of rank push every season. While some players take an aggressive stance, others have been successful in reaching the top of the leaderboards playing passively.

How can BGMI players rank up the tiers playing passively?

1) Focus on survival points

Most rank pushers are seen taking a passive stance and giving importance to survival points while playing classic matches. This is due to the game's reliance on survival points (making up to 80 percent of the total points gained from a match).

BGMI players must focus on staying alive till the end circles where they can take easy kills and win chicken dinners. They need to avoid landing in hot drops, which can drastically reduce their chances of surviving longer.

2) Use TPP and stay together

Most experienced rank pushers play the Squad mode, which focuses on the importance of manpower for survival. To suit their purpose, they must move and make rotations together. This will ensure the revival of a knocked teammate.

Furthermore, they can use a third-person perspective (TPP) during fights which will place them in an advantageous position. Taking help from TPP, they can shoot at approaching enemies by staying behind cover, taking them down easily.

3) Use DMRs and sniper rifles

Rank pushers in BGMI who refrain from taking an aggressive stance can make the best use of sniper rifles and DMRs to take kills. These weapons are incorporated into the game for long-range fights. Players can use them and knock out enemies from far away without the fear of getting rushed at by opponents.

This will not only help them earn more kills, but also ensure their longer survival, which will eventually help them rank up the tiers.

4) Find bots and kill them

Krafton has incorporated several in-game features that aim to improve the battle royale experience for users. Amongst these, the inclusion of bots in classic matches has always been a reason for players to play the mode.

Bots are AI players who spawn randomly across classic maps. However, after the 1.9 update, bots were seen spawning at nearby locations for fights.

They bring along great weapons and only deal minimal damage, which makes it easier for players to kill them and increase their kill points. However, rank pushers must look out for bots and kill them before their teammates.

5) Disengage from bad fights

Rank pushers in BGMI need to follow the saying of popular caster and analyst, Ocean Sharma, "There are good fights and there are bad fights. Players must learn to differentiate between the two." They must avoid bad fights, which can lead to an early elimination from matches and hinder their journey in pushing ranks.

These bad fights generally refer to the fights taken outside the safe zone and the ones where the enemies are at a clear advantage. They can disengage from such fights by using smoke grenades to blur out enemy vision and then making their escape.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

