Best Bolt Action Rifles in BGMI (March 2022)

Sniping is an art that only a few BGMI players have mastered to date. However, many players still try to emulate them and practice sniping in the classic BR mode matches.

While there are different Bolt Action Rifles present in the game, only a few are tailor-made for long-range sniping (which is the primary task of a single-shot sniper). Therefore, it becomes important for players to choose the right weapon to improve their sniping skills.

Listing the best Bolt Action Rifles in BGMI

1) AWM

When it comes to guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Arctic Warfare Magnum reigns supreme. AWM is exclusively found in air-drops in classic BR matches. The single-shot sniper only comes with 25 bullets in the air-drop and has the capability of knocking down an enemy wearing a Level 3 helmet.

Base Damage: 105

Muzzle: Flash Hider, Compensator, or Suppressor

Amount of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Ammo: 300 Magnum

2) Kar 98K

Through the seasons in the game, Kar98K has reportedly become the most popular Bolt Action Rifle. With a single headshot, Kar98K has the power to eliminate an enemy wearing a Level 2 helmet.

Base Damage: 79

Muzzle: Flash Hider, Compensator, or Suppressor

Amount of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Ammo: 7.62 mm

3) Mosin Nagant

Mosin Nagant is the latest addition to the list of Bolt Action Rifles in BGMI. The weapon can be easily found across vicinities on the six classic mode maps. The gun can be best used with a 6x or an 8x scope. However, its high bullet drop has often resulted in the gun getting overlooked by players.

Base Damage: 79

Muzzle: Flash Hider, Compensator, or Suppressor

Amount of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Ammo: 7.62 mm

4) M24

M24 is the only gun along with M249 that was previously an exclusive air-drop weapon but can now be found in different locations on the map. Using 7.62mm ammo, M24 is one of the most lethal weapons in BGMI. Highly effective in long-range fights, the gun can be best used when equipped with an 8x scope.

Base Damage: 75

Muzzle: Flash Hider, Compensator, or Suppressor

Amount of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha