BGMI server status today (28 May): Are the game’s servers open today?

Popular battle royale title Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is all set to make its comeback to the Indian market following a 10-month suspension under provisions in the Information Technology Act 2000. Krafton announced the news via a post on the game's social media handles on May 19, 2023. The announcement created a huge murmur in the Indian gaming community.

However, since then, the in-game servers have been shut down, obstructing players from logging into the app and treading on the digital battlegrounds.

As of penning this article on May 28, the servers remain offline. However, a turn of events witnessed Krafton announcing that the servers will go live soon.

BGMI players can log into the game from May 29 following the servers going online

On May 27, Krafton rolled out the long-awaited BGMI update for Android users, resulting in the introduction of the 2.5 patch in-game. Players across the country are now permitted to pre-load the title from the Google Play Store. However, they will be unable to test out the new additions as the servers continue to remain offline.

While users are trying to log in, they are facing a pop-up message highlighting the pre-load news. It begins with:

"It's the start of the weekend and we bring good news. Starting today, May 27th, Android users can now begin preloading your favourite game from the Google Play Store. Although the game can be played starting from May 29th, it is now ready for preloading. If you are unable to pre-load immediately, relax. Over the weekend you'll eventually get the option."

iOS device users can resume their journey on the virtual battlegrounds again from May 29. The message further reads:

"As for iOS users, you can download and start playing the game on May 29th, 2023. Few users may have received an automatic update from midnight, this is a part of the same preload process, and you have nothing to worry about. If you are an Android user, you will be able to preload today and play on May 29th, if you are an iOS user, you can enjoy and play the game from May 29th."

The message concludes with:

"We value your patience and welcome you back to the Battlegrounds. Have a lovely weekend, and follow our socials. We have surprises stored!"

The BGMI unban news has left the entire mobile gaming community buzzing with excitement, and players are hoping that the trial period (set for three months) will lead to the title's permanent tenure.

It remains to be seen if the new update of Battlegrounds Mobile India lives up to the hype that has been going on for quite some time. Moreover, according to rumors, a BGMI launch party will be organized, but the developer hasn't disclosed any details about the same as of yet.

