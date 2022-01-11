5 tips to improve gameplay in BGMI & PUBG Mobile

BGMI was released in India as the country's version of PUBG Mobile. Both iterations are greatly popular among users. Both have not only popularized the PUBG brand but also helped the mobile gaming industry reach staggering heights.

With millions playing both versions, new gamers and amateurs must know how to be on par with others in terms of gameplay and earn more victories in the process.

What are the best tips that BGMI and PUBG Mobile players can follow to improve their gameplay?

1) Play more Classic matches

There is no alternative to experience. BGMI and PUBG Mobile users need to play more Classic matches to improve their gameplay. Playing more games will help them better understand the maps and enable them to approach rounds systematically.

They would know where to drop and loot and how to survive till the end to win Chicken Dinners.

2) Practice on the training grounds

As the saying goes, "Practice makes a man perfect". This is applicable in BGMI and PUBG Mobile as well. These games have allowed gamers to head to the in-game training grounds and enhance their skills with regular practice.

Players can choose guns of their choice and practice sprays, movements, and a lot more to improve their gameplay considerably.

3) Get a squad to play regularly

Synergy plays a key role in any battle royale game. Users can try to get a squad by choosing colleagues from auto-matching or asking their friends to join them.

Playing with a squad improves gameplay as the synergy increases among the players, which helps them in rotation as well as taking fights.

4) Proper communication

Proper communication is the key to success in Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile. Since the squad mode is the most popular among players in the gaming community, they need to establish proper communication with their squadmates during matches.

Features like in-game audio chat, enemies ahead, and the universal location mark also help in improving gameplay.

5) Watch esports tournaments

PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports players are professionals who have trained and grinded for months to play in esports tournaments.

Fans can follow their tournaments to learn how not to succumb under pressure, make rotations, and disengage from fights, all of which can improve their gameplay.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

