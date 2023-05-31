How to get UC in BGMI: Free and paid methods to top-up in BGMI

BGMI has over 50 million downloads from the Play Store since its unban in India on May 29, 2023. It is a battle royale game developed by Krafton exclusively for Indian gamers. The title features two in-game currencies, AG (Ace Gold) and UC (Unknown Cash). These currencies enable purchasing in-game items such as skins, battle passes, Emotes, and more.

BGMI recently introduced voice packs featuring popular YouTube streamers - Mortal, Thug, and Vaadhiyaar. Fans can acquire them by opening crates with UC. Unknown Cash (UC) can buy pretty much everything in-game. Players can buy UC from the in-app store or get them for free using other methods. This article provides all the free and paid ways to get UC in the game.

All Free methods to get UC in BGMI

1) By answering surveys on Google Opinion Rewards app

Players can earn Google Play points to purchase UC from the Google Opinion Rewards app. (Image via Google)

Google Opinion Rewards is an app that allows users to earn rewards by answering surveys. It is one of the best ways to get free UC in BGMI. Firstly, download Google Opinion Rewards app from the Play Store. After successful installation, open the app and provide your personal information to get started. Then, you will receive the survey questions around once a week.

These are simple and short questions and do not take much time. You will get Google Play credit for providing your opinions on those questions. You can then purchase UC using Google Play Credit, like in PUBG Mobile.

2) Redeeming in-game Codes

Krafton, the developer of BGMI, also offers various redeemable codes like other battle royale games such as Free Fire. These codes grant you various in-game resources as free rewards, including UC. You can get these codes by following the title’s official social media accounts. Additionally, they can easily be found all over the internet. You can copy these codes, enter them into the game, and claim free rewards.

These codes are redeemable from the game or by visiting the official website. Visit the game’s official website and enter your Character ID and Code. After filling in the captcha, tap on Redeem button to successfully claim freebies.

3) Giveaways

There are many popular content creators featuring BGMI in their streams and videos. They host giveaways frequently, providing followers with UC and premium passes. Although winning UC through giveaways is a matter of luck, it is the safest method.

You can follow their YouTube channels and social media accounts to know the date and rules of giveaways. You might have to subscribe to their channel, comment, or share posts. They differ according to the content creators. However, winning depends on probability since many fans take part in giveaways.

Paid Method to get UC

In BGMI, you can purchase UC from the in-app store by following simple steps. Here are the steps for purchasing Unknown Cash in this battle royale game.

Launch BGMI on your phone.

Look for the UC icon at the top right corner of the lobby screen.

Tap on it. You will see a list of UC packs to purchase. Select the desired option.

After selection, enter the UPI payment method, such as PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay.

Add UPI details and make the payment.

You will receive the purchased UC in your account. Currently, the cost of UC ranges from the lowest Rs. 75 for 60 UC to the highest Rs. 7,500 for 6000 UC. BGMI provides free UC on every purchase except for Rs. 75. For instance, if you buy 300 UC worth Rs. 380, you will get an additional 25 for free. Similarly, buying 6000 UC worth Rs. 7500 will get you 2100 UC for free.

