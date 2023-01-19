5 most subscribed BGMI YouTubers as of 2023

BGMI emerged in the Indian market in 2021. The game was introduced as the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile, and unsurprisingly, it became an instant hit. This resulted in many gamers beginning to create content out of it.

However, only a few could make it big in terms of popularity. Their sheer dedication to providing new content to their viewers via livestreams and videos has helped them create separate fan bases, and they are currently posited as internet sensations.

BGMI YouTubers who have a massive fan following

5) Antaryami Gaming

Rishabh "Antaryami" Verma became a popular gamer streaming PUBG Mobile. However, he cemented his position as a renowned entertainer and a top gaming content creator while playing BGMI.

His impressive gameplay and hilarious commentary lure many viewers to his livestreams and videos. Although he mostly streams GTA V roleplay to gather a variety of audiences, he frequently streams Battlegrounds Mobile India, where he also teaches his followers various tips and tricks to get better at the game.

Total videos uploaded: 1377

Total subscriber count: 4.05 million

4) Scout

Tanmay "Scout" Singh requires no introduction to the Battlegrounds Mobile India community. The star has risen through the ranks, performing great in esports tournaments and scrims. Players and fans from around the country flock to his streams to watch their idol showcase his aggressive gameplay style.

While livestreaming on YouTube, Scout even teaches his followers the nitty-gritty of the title. He provides insight into his sensitivity settings and gives viewers tips to improve their gameplay. Players can also watch his livestreams to learn how to master every type of weapon in the game.

Total videos uploaded: 1087

Total subscriber count: 4.67 million

3) Jonathan Gaming

Jonathan Jude "Jonathan" Amaral is renowned in the BGMI community. Over time, he has proven his consistency in esports tournaments and has become one of the best esports players to have treaded on the battlegrounds. He was opined as inarguably the best BGMI esports player in the country by many in the community for a long time.

Besides being a top player, Jonathan is also a popular YouTuber. He is amongst the few live streamers who only play Battlegrounds Mobile India and is still joined by millions of viewers on a daily basis. He recently returned to regularly streaming on YouTube, leaving his fans ecstatic.

Total videos uploaded: 388

Total subscriber count: 4.87 million

2) MortaL

Naman "MortaL" Mathur is one of the most popular BGMI YouTubers and is considered a cult figure with a massive fan following. MortaL burst onto the scene, garnering millions of views on his viral PUBG Mobile video clips in 2019.

The introduction of BGMI, witnessed MortaL shattering records in terms of concurrent watching on his livestreams. His growth as a YouTuber was also buffed by his successful esports career, where he led Team SouL to multiple championships.

MortaL is also the only Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTuber who has been nominated across several categories at the Esports Awards for three successive years. In the meantime, he has also won several other awards.

Total videos uploaded: 1657

Total subscriber count: 6.98 million

1) Dynamo Gaming

Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant is by far the biggest BGMI YouTuber in the Indian gaming community. However, due to his viral PUBG Mobile videos, he also has a huge fan following outside the country.

Dynamo became famous because of his insane sniping skills, which left viewers in shock. Even today, when he plays BGMI, thousands of gamers flock to his live streams to learn a few tips from the social star. He can be seen playing the game alongside other esports players or steamers like Danger, Wraith, and Mastizone, as well as randoms.

Dynamo's immense popularity helped him become the leader of the Hydra clan.

Total videos uploaded: 2005

Total subscriber count: 10 million

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, the Indian Government has currently imposed a stay order on BGMI. Gamers from this region are recommended to avoid playing the blocked title.

