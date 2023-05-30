Free Fire redeem codes today (May 30, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and room cards

Most users in the Free Fire community are free-to-play and cannot afford to spend money on diamonds. Accordingly, to get their hands on free rewards, they have to resort to methods like redeem codes and events. Of all the approaches they may use, redeem codes are arguably the best option due to the minimal effort required to claim them and the wide range of rewards they can provide.

However, redeem codes have specific downsides: they expire quickly and only function on the servers they're released for. You can find a list of redeem codes for free rewards in the section below.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and room cards (May 30, 2023)

Employ the Free Fire redeem codes below to get free diamonds and room cards:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Since these codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for everyone.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Using redeem codes is made possible through the Rewards Redemption Site. This is the website that has been set up by the developers to allow players to utilize redeem codes and get the rewards in their in-game accounts.

The steps to use the Rewards Redemption Site are as follows:

Step 1: Begin by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site and completing the login through the platform that you have connected to your in-game account.

Perform the login using one of the six options (Image via Garena)

The options available on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. Guest accounts must be linked to one of these platforms as they do not work directly.

Step 2: A text box will show up on your screen, and you must enter the redeem code inside it. To avoid typing mistakes, it is recommended that you copy and paste the code.

Hit Confirm after you enter the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The redemption can finally be performed by clicking the Confirm button. You will see a dialog box on the screen detailing whether or not the procedure was successful.

Upon a successful redemption, you can open the game and redeem the rewards through the in-game mail section. However, if it fails because of expiry or server restrictions, you must wait for new codes to get released.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players residing in the country must refrain from playing the game. They can, however, enjoy the MAX variant since it was not prohibited.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes