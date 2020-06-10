How to get free PUBG Mobile UC from Google opinion rewards?

PUBG Mobile has an in-game currency called UC or Unknown Cash which is used to purchase exclusive items.

Players can get free UC using the Google Opinion Reward through these simple steps.

How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is played by millions of people every single day. The game has a wide assortment of skins, emotes, outfits and cosmetics. Players desire to get their hands on these exclusive items. Even though this does not have an impact on the gameplay, but temptations to secure these items are difficult to resist.

Also Read: CarryMinati PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more

A PUBG Mobile player need to spend UC or Unknown Cash to purchase these exquisite skins and characters. UC is somewhat expensive, and not every player can afford to buy it. Moreover, not everyone is willing to spend on in-game currency.

PUBG Mobile players look around of different ways in which they can get UC for free. One such method is Google Opinion Reward.

What is Google Opinion Reward for PUBG Mobile UC?

Google Opinion reward (Picture Courtesy: Google Playstore)

The Google Opinion reward was made available in India a few years ago, but very few PUBG Mobile players know about this app. It is an application developed by Google that rewards the players with Google Play balance or credit for answering surveys. It is a 100 percent legal method to get UC for free.

The app is rated 4.3 on Google Playstore and has been downloaded over 10 million times.

How to use Google Opinion Reward to get free UC in PUBG Mobile?

Advertisement

Step 1: Download the Google Opinion Reward from the Play Store.

Enter all the details

Step 2: Enter all the necessary information like – name, age and location.

Your account setup is complete.

Based on the information provide by you, the surveys will be allocated to you.

The frequency of the survey differs from person to person. The amount of Google Play balance or credit that the player receives also varies.

Rewards

The players can then use this reward to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile. Google Play balance is the default way to purchase UC.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Ways you can get banned besides hacking

Players should not use third party tools like UC generator to get UC. It breaches the rules and regulations of Tencent Games and is illegal also will lead to a ban. So players are advised not to use these tools as it is not allowed.