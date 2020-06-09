Carryminati PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more
- CarryMinati is one of the biggest content creators and gamers in India.
- In this article, we talk about his PUBG Mobile ID, setup, and more.
Streaming has become the new trend in India. There are hundreds of players and content creators that stream their gameplay on various services like Twitch, YouTube and Mixer.
There is a large audience on these platforms that have attracted content creators to streaming. When somebody talks Indian YouTuber creator, one name that definitely comes to mind is CarryMinati.
Ajey Nagar, who is popularly known by his alias CarryMinati, is one of the accomplished content creators and gamers in India. He has over 21 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel ‘CarryMinati’.
He also has a second channel ‘CarryisLive’ where he live streams while playing various games. He frequently streams PUBG Mobile, using an emulator.
CarryMinati’s PUBG Mobile ID
The PUBG Mobile ID of CarryMinati is 545247961, and his in-game name is Khalidjamonday. Surprisingly he has not played any match this season.
CarryMinati’s Setup
It is believed that CarryMinati has the following setup –
CPU – Intel i7–8700K
GPU – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI DUKE 11G
Monitor – LG 34 inch Curved 21:9 Ultrawide Monitor, DELL S2240L 21.5 in LED Backlit Computer Monitor.
Headphones – Sennheiser HD 598 SR Open-Back Headphone
Mouse – SteelSeries Rival 110 62468
Keyboard – Razer Black RZ03–01760200-R3M
CarryMinati’s YouTube Channel
CarryisLive YouTube channel has 5.62 million subscribers and has over 500 million views combined. He plays a wide variety of games on his live stream. He also has over 594 videos that are uploaded on this channel.
He has gained over 8 million subscribers on his primary channel ‘CarryMinati’ in the past 30 days.
His social media accounts
Here are the links to his social media accounts –
Instagram: Click here to view his profile.
Facebook: Click here to view his profile.
Twitter: Click here to view his profile.
