Carryminati PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more

CarryMinati is one of the biggest content creators and gamers in India.

In this article, we talk about his PUBG Mobile ID, setup, and more.

CarryMinati's PUBG ID revealed

Streaming has become the new trend in India. There are hundreds of players and content creators that stream their gameplay on various services like Twitch, YouTube and Mixer.

There is a large audience on these platforms that have attracted content creators to streaming. When somebody talks Indian YouTuber creator, one name that definitely comes to mind is CarryMinati.

Ajey Nagar, who is popularly known by his alias CarryMinati, is one of the accomplished content creators and gamers in India. He has over 21 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel ‘CarryMinati’.

He also has a second channel ‘CarryisLive’ where he live streams while playing various games. He frequently streams PUBG Mobile, using an emulator.

CarryMinati’s PUBG Mobile ID

The PUBG Mobile ID of CarryMinati is 545247961, and his in-game name is Khalidjamonday. Surprisingly he has not played any match this season.

CarryMinati's Stats in PUBG Mobile

CarryMinati’s Setup

It is believed that CarryMinati has the following setup –

CPU – Intel i7–8700K

GPU – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI DUKE 11G

Monitor – LG 34 inch Curved 21:9 Ultrawide Monitor, DELL S2240L 21.5 in LED Backlit Computer Monitor.

Headphones – Sennheiser HD 598 SR Open-Back Headphone

Mouse – SteelSeries Rival 110 62468

Keyboard – Razer Black RZ03–01760200-R3M

CarryMinati’s YouTube Channel

CarryisLive YouTube channel has 5.62 million subscribers and has over 500 million views combined. He plays a wide variety of games on his live stream. He also has over 594 videos that are uploaded on this channel.

He has gained over 8 million subscribers on his primary channel ‘CarryMinati’ in the past 30 days.

His social media accounts

Here are the links to his social media accounts –

Instagram: Click here to view his profile.

Facebook: Click here to view his profile.

Twitter: Click here to view his profile.

