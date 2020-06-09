Which PUBG emulator do top PUBG Mobile YouTubers use?

Some of the Youtube streamers use emulators to play PUBG Mobile.

Gameloop is the official emulator of PUBG Mobile and is preferred by many streamers.

PUBG Mobile is a renowned battle royale game with millions of players playing the game. The game has also gained popularity on streaming services like Twitch and YouTube. There are a lot of content creators who are gaining fame playing PUBG Mobile.

There are numerous devices that YouTubers use to play the game. While most of the PUBG Mobile streamers play on mobile, some streamers prefer playing PUBG Mobile on emulators as it is easier to stream while gaming on a desktop. There are multiple emulators available that can run the game. But the Gameloop previously known as Tencent Gaming Buddy is preferred by a majority of the YouTubers.

Some of the popular YouTube streamers who use Emulators are - CarryMinati (CarryisLive), Triggered Insaan (Live Insaan) and Rawknee (Rawknee Games). Most of the emulator players play the game casually and for fun.

What is Gameloop?

Gameloop Emulator (Picture Courtesy: gameloop.fun)

Gameloop is an emulator developed by Tencent Games which allows the users to play various mobile games on a PC or laptop. It is an official emulator for PUBG Mobile.

The players prefer Gameloop because of its numerous features. It is designed in such a way that the players need not change the majority of controls. The emulator supports 2K Resolution and supports 3A Masterpiece Graphic, providing the users with an extraordinary experience of the game.

Gameloop supports smooth gameplay on low-profile computers. The official minimum requirement is 2GB RAM.

Another key feature of the emulator is that controls can be modified quickly, using the key mapping feature. The AOW engine of Gameloop ensures the players experience less lag and the shooting and aiming is on par with other FPS games.

The game is very much optimised on the Gameloop, ensuring, that there are no hiccups.

Click here to download Gameloop.

However it is important to note that emulator players will only face other emulator players.

To ensure fair gameplay, players on emulators will only be matched with one another and not with players on mobile devices. Groups with at least one player using an emulator will also only be matched with one another and not with groups that use only mobile devices. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 13, 2018