How to fix lag in PUBG mobile?

The article describes several was to reduce lag while playing PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played mobile game in India.

How to reduce lag in PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy: XenTV PUBG & More!/Youtube)

PUBG Mobile has built up a substantial market share in a short period. Millions of players play the game across the globe, and the game is showing no signs of slowing down. It continues to dominate the mobile segment. The periodic updates have kept the players glued to the game.

A player might experience lag while playing the game. This could be because of numerous reasons like insufficient RAM being available, high ping or even heating of the mobile.

Here are some of how you can reduce the lag while playing PUBG Mobile.

How to reduce lag in PUBG Mobile

#1 Closing all other applications running in the background

While playing PUBG Mobile, players must ensure there is no other application running in the background. This reduces the heating issue and battery drain. It also ensures that more RAM is available.

#2 Disabling sync and auto-update

A sync feature is available on all android devices. It synchronises the data to the cloud as well as services like Gmail, Facebook, Google etc. Google Play Store also has a feature of auto-updating the applications as soon as the update is available.

This takes away a substantial portion of the available data. Disabling these features would mean that internet data will not be consumed for these services. This would reduce the lag if it was due to latency.

#3 Clearing cache

The cache is the data stored in the memory temporarily when someone uses an application. Every app has its cache, which is stored for smooth functioning. If the mobile phone doesn’t have sufficient storage, then the cache files make the phone even slower. Clearing cache is an excellent way to free up memory.

Several videos suggest the use of GFX too to reduce the lag. However, Tencent Games has made it very clear that use of GFX tool is illegal and will lead to a permanent ban. It is clearly mentioned in terms of service of Tencent Games that use of third party application is not allowed.

FAQ section of Tencent Games

Hence, players should not use GFX tools.

If the the lag still persist then the players can try and reduce the graphic settings.

