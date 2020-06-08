Dynamo PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more

Dynamo is one of the largest PUBG Mobile content creators in India.

In this article, we talk about PUBG Mobile player Dynamo, his PUBG ID, setup, and more.

Dynamo

The advent of PUBG Mobile has transformed the gaming and streaming scenario in India. Streaming gameplay on video platforms is an emerging trend in the country. Some PUBG Mobile players have millions of subscribers and followers on Youtube and other platforms.

Aditya Sawant who is popularly recognized by his in-game alias Dynamo is one of the most prominent PUBG Mobile Content Creators. He has over 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

When someone speaks about Dynamo, the first word that comes to mind is ‘Patt se Headshot’, a slang used by him the most.

Dynamo’s PUBG Mobile ID

PUBG ID of Dynamo

The PUBG Mobile ID of Dynamo is 591948701 and his statistics are as follows:

Statistics of Dynamo for Season 13 Enter caption

Dynamo’s Setup

Here are the specifications of the PC on which Dynamo used to play PUBG Mobile. He has now shifted to smartphone gaming and has started playing PUBG Mobile on iPhone lately. He uses a three-finger claw setup.

GPU - Zotac GTX 1070 Processor

CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 2600x

Monitor - BenQ XL2430T

Headset - Razer Kraken 7.1 & Logitech G430 7.1 Surround

Controversies

Dynamo used to play on the emulator previously due to which he was involved in many controversies. Many YouTube channels and content creators criticised Dynamo for using emulator to play PUBG Mobile. There was also a rift between Fnatic Sc0utOP and Dynamo owing to the same reason, but it was solved quickly.

Aditya ‘Dynamo’ Sawant is undoubtedly one of the most famous PUBG Mobile content creators in India. He released a short video on his life which premiered on his YouTube channel on June 3rd 2020.

In the video, he speaks about his journey to fame and the struggles he encountered in this quest.