How to download PUBG Mobile Marching: APK link

This article is a guide to download and install PUBG Mobile: Marching or PUBG Mobile Army Attack.

PUBG Mobile: Marching has been developed by TiMi Studio, a subsidiary of Tencent Games

PUBG Mobile: Marching

PUBG was originally developed as a PC game by Bluehole Corporation. The game was banned in China, because of violence, blood and the gory additions with it. Initially there were no plans for PUBG Mobile, and PC was supposed to be standalone.

Tencent Games, the video game division of Tencent Holdings, negotiated a deal with Bluehole corporation to distribute the game in China after carrying out necessary adjustments as per government guidelines.

Along with this, Tencent Games also proposed to release the mobile version of the game to cater to the Chinese audience. There were two versions of the games that were distributed, and one of them was PUBG: Army Attack, which included arcade-style elements.

The game was developed by TiMi Studio, the subsidiary of Tencent Games, and was subsequently renamed as PUBG Mobile: Marching.

The game is not directly accessible on the Google Play Store and is only available in specific countries.

The players can still download and play this version of the game. Here is how the players can play this game.

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Mobile: Marching

Step 1: Download the apk file from the link mentioned below.

Download Link: https://tencent-tmgp-pubgm.en.uptodown.com/android

Advertisement

Step 2: Install the APK, also allow installation from an unknown source.

Step 3: Wait for the installation to complete

Step 4: After the installation, open the game and login.

Also Read: Best Smartphones under Rs 10,000 for PUBG Mobile in June 2020

Note: The players require WeChat or QQ account in order to play this game.

This game is in Chinese, and there is no option to change the language.

PUBG Mobile: Marching developed by TiMi Studio

It is somewhat identical to the original version where 100 players drop on the island and they are supposed to triumph by eliminating the enemies. There are also certain differences.

This version of PUBG mobile includes various buildable elements on the map. Players can build stairs, shields, and many more exciting things. It has numerous other modes and maps.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: 8bit thug slams PMIS 2020 organisers for non selection