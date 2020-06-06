PUBG Mobile: 8bit thug slams PMIS 2020 organisers for non selection

PMIS results were released on 5th June and have immediately generated a lot of controversies around it.

8bit_thug, the owner of Team 8bit, was one amongst several players to protest against the lack of fairness and transparency in PMIS 2020.

8bit_Thug slams PMIS for non-selection

The results of PMIS 2020 were released on 5th June 2020. The selected 248 teams will fight for 64 available spots in the quarter-finals along with eight other invited teams.

Many controversies have surrounded the PMIS 2020 results. Several teams and players have alleged that teams with lower scores than them have qualified for the next stage of PMIS 2020.

The controversy seems only to be getting worse from there.

8bit_thug, the owner of team 8bit, posted a series of stories on his Instagram account.

A series of stories posted by 8Bit_Thug

In these stories, he claimed that there was a lack of transparency in the selection of teams in PMIS 2020. However, taking the high road, he wished the remaining teams all the best for the rest of the tournament.

An instagram story by 8bit Thug

Earlier, the team posted a story on Instagram which said that despite having an average of 37+ kills, Team 8bit, did not qualify for PMIS 2020.They also insisted that there must be some error in the selection of teams since teams with less scores than them have qualified.

Several other players like Gaming with AB also claimed that they could not qualify for the Online Qualifier.

The lack of transparency has severely disappointed the players and has caused much dissent in the series. Many players have started posting tweets and stories, tagging PUBG Mobile India with the tag PMISscam

The following announcement has been posted in the PUBG Mobile official Discord channel for the qualified teams.

For the teams who have been qualified and have received an email with an invalid Discord server link, rest assured, the server link was revoked. You will receive another email very soon. Follow the instructions given in the new email; you will be told to fill up a form and will be contacted via Phone call or Whatsapp for verification. After that, you will receive the Discord server invite. Also, there will be eight invitational teams alongside the qualified teams.

There is no official announcement by the PMIS 2020 organisers regarding this issue. However, the players are adamant on wanting transparency in the selection process, for the next PMIS 2020 level.

