PUBG Mobile Season 13 Redeem Codes: All Redeem Codes in May 2020

This article is a recap of all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes released in the month of May

The codes can be redeemed via the redemption center on the official PUBG Mobile site.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes Recap

PUBG Mobile has a diverse range of skins. Almost all players desire to get their hands on these PUBG Mobile skins. To help with this, Tencent releases redeem codes during events, festivals and collaborations. This is the best method to get exclusive items for free. However, it is not so easy to use these redeem codes, as they have limited period offer. They are also usually available only for the first few users.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes in May 2020 recap

These are available for miscellaneous items, but only for the first 100 users.

D70FYU5N0

A70DZMIL

BOBTHE70BUL

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

KARZBZYTR

Advertisement

TQIZBZ76F

UKUZBZGWFR

S78FTU2XJ

R89FPLM9S

PGHZDBTFZK4A

PGHZDBTFZM24U

JJCZCDZ9U

TIFZQZANGC

TIFZBHZK4A

TIFZBJZWMN

OENZBZGTN

R89FPLM9S

UKUZBZGWF

RAAZBZJGS

GPHZDBTFZM24U

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

5FG10D33

TQIZBz76F

D70FYU5N0

KARZBZYTR

S78FTU2XJ

D70FYU5N0

Specific Redeem Codes

TIFZBIZACZG - Get a legendary outfit

JJCZCDZ9U - Get a free AKM skin

RAAZBZJGS - Get M416 orange skin

NEHZBZ9VX - Get free BP coins

NEIZBZKND - Get a free crate

TQIZBz76F - Get 3 Motorcycles

S78FTU2XJ - Get a new skin for the M16A4 Gun

TQIZBZ76F - All users can get a motor vehicle skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U - Get an M416 Skin only for the first 5000 players

R89FPLM9S - Get a free companion

KARZBZYTR - Get a free skin for the KAR98 Sniper Gun

SD14G84FCC - Get a new AKM Glacier skin

JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan redeem code

UKUZBZGWF - Get free fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A - Get a new legendary outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ - Get a new legendary outfit

5FG10D33 - Get a new legendary outfit

GPHZDBTFZM24U - Get a UMP9 Gun skin

5FG10D33 - Get free emotes and a falcon

SD16Z66XHH - Get a free SCAR-L gun skin (Limited Time)

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: How to complete clap and greet emote RP Mission

The redeem codes in PUBG Mobile do not have unlimited usage. These codes have a specific usage restriction, so if there is an error that says that the redeem code is not valid, then it has already been used completely.

Redemption Center - The players have to redeem the code from here

Players can use these codes from the PUBG Mobile redemption center available on their official site. All the player has to do is visit the PUBG Mobile redemption center, enter the redeem code and all the other required details.

Also Read: Call of Duty mobile origin country: Where is Call of Duty mobile from?

Click here to visit the redemption center