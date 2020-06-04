PUBG Mobile Season 13 Redeem Codes: All Redeem Codes in May 2020
- This article is a recap of all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes released in the month of May
- The codes can be redeemed via the redemption center on the official PUBG Mobile site.
PUBG Mobile has a diverse range of skins. Almost all players desire to get their hands on these PUBG Mobile skins. To help with this, Tencent releases redeem codes during events, festivals and collaborations. This is the best method to get exclusive items for free. However, it is not so easy to use these redeem codes, as they have limited period offer. They are also usually available only for the first few users.
PUBG Mobile redeem codes in May 2020 recap
These are available for miscellaneous items, but only for the first 100 users.
D70FYU5N0
A70DZMIL
BOBTHE70BUL
PGHZDBTFZ95U
R89FPLM9S
KARZBZYTR
TQIZBZ76F
UKUZBZGWFR
S78FTU2XJ
R89FPLM9S
PGHZDBTFZK4A
PGHZDBTFZM24U
JJCZCDZ9U
TIFZQZANGC
TIFZBHZK4A
TIFZBJZWMN
OENZBZGTN
R89FPLM9S
UKUZBZGWF
RAAZBZJGS
GPHZDBTFZM24U
RNUZBZ9QQ
PGHZDBTFZ95U
R89FPLM9S
5FG10D33
TQIZBz76F
D70FYU5N0
KARZBZYTR
S78FTU2XJ
D70FYU5N0
Specific Redeem Codes
TIFZBIZACZG - Get a legendary outfit
JJCZCDZ9U - Get a free AKM skin
RAAZBZJGS - Get M416 orange skin
NEHZBZ9VX - Get free BP coins
NEIZBZKND - Get a free crate
TQIZBz76F - Get 3 Motorcycles
S78FTU2XJ - Get a new skin for the M16A4 Gun
TQIZBZ76F - All users can get a motor vehicle skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U - Get an M416 Skin only for the first 5000 players
R89FPLM9S - Get a free companion
KARZBZYTR - Get a free skin for the KAR98 Sniper Gun
SD14G84FCC - Get a new AKM Glacier skin
JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan redeem code
UKUZBZGWF - Get free fireworks
TIFZBHZK4A - Get a new legendary outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ - Get a new legendary outfit
5FG10D33 - Get a new legendary outfit
GPHZDBTFZM24U - Get a UMP9 Gun skin
5FG10D33 - Get free emotes and a falcon
SD16Z66XHH - Get a free SCAR-L gun skin (Limited Time)
Also Read: PUBG Mobile: How to complete clap and greet emote RP Mission
The redeem codes in PUBG Mobile do not have unlimited usage. These codes have a specific usage restriction, so if there is an error that says that the redeem code is not valid, then it has already been used completely.
Players can use these codes from the PUBG Mobile redemption center available on their official site. All the player has to do is visit the PUBG Mobile redemption center, enter the redeem code and all the other required details.
Also Read: Call of Duty mobile origin country: Where is Call of Duty mobile from?
Click here to visit the redemption centerPublished 04 Jun 2020, 17:23 IST