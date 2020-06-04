Call of Duty mobile origin country: Where is Call of Duty mobile from?

Call of Duty Mobile - developed by TiMi Studio and published by Activision

Call of Duty Mobile is the mobile version of the famous video game series 'Call of Duty'. The game received massive response during beta testing, as well as when the game was released.

It has almost been one year since the game released worldwide. Call of Duty Mobile has become one of the most popular mobile game titles in India.

Let’s look at the origin of Call of Duty Mobile.

ORIGIN OF CALL OF DUTY MOBILE

The plans for the mobile version of Call of Duty were drawn way back in April 2017 by Activision Blizzard. They had acquired the popular game developer KING in 2016. Activision is an American video game company.

Initially, the game was named as Call of Duty: Legends of War and released in Australia for closed beta testing in December 2018.

In March 2019, it announced that TiMi Studio, a subsidiary of the Chinese game studio Tencent, would lead the development. At the same time, the game was also announced officially as Call of Duty: Mobile.

Closed beta testing of the game began in India on 16th May 2019. The game was launched worldwide on 1st October 2019 after the soft release in Canada and Australia. The game garnered 35 million downloads and revenue of 2$ million within three days of the release.

Conclusion

The game is developed by TiMi Studio, but it is published by Activision, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, around the world. Tencent games has published the game in China and South Korea. Garena has published it in Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia. VNG has published the game in Vietnam.

Tencent Holdings also has 5% ownership in Activision Blizzard. Tencent Games is one of the largest video game companies around the world.

It has complete ownership in Riot Games, Supercell, and also 40% ownership in Epic Games.