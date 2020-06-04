PUBG Mobile: 20 best and trending names in June 2020

Best and Trending Names in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a vast player base. The popularity of the game is ever-rising since its worldwide release. There is increased participation from players, both in casual and competitive modes. In PUBG Mobile, a particular section of players prefer to have a simple in-game name while others prefer to have a unique name that distinguishes them from the rest.

The trend of having a unique and cool name is on the rise. More and more players are looking for a distinctive and quirky in-game name.

Unique in-game names in PUBG Mobile

Here is a list of some cool in-game names

Dʌʀĸ

Exɩɭ3

🅰🅻🅿🅷🅰

V1ctor

𝔹𝕆𝕊𝕊

Løne

Ɱʌstɘʀ

刀ΣΛƬΉ

pƨy̥çhọ̥

ғїԍђтєя

🅳🅴🅰🆃🅷🅴🅰🆃🅴🆁

卩尺乇ᐯ

FIЯΣ

DɅŊʛEƦ

𝒫𝓇𝟣𝓃𝒸𝑒

ß0ȶ

𝓡𝓔𝓚𝓣

H§ 0ñ1¥

¢нє¢к

Apart from the names mentioned above, the players can create, as well as customize their in-game name. The players can use the following websites to select and customize their in-game name.

1.Fancy Text Tool

The players can use this site to customize their current in-game name. All they have to do is enter their name in the text box. The website will then give the output in a wide assortment of fonts.

2.Tricksnation

This website provides a diverse range of names. The players have to choose the name of their preference.

3. Nickfinder

This site is a combination of the features available on Fancy Text Tool and Tricksnation. It provides the option to choose from a wide variety of names as well as the option of customizing the names. The fonts available on this site are fun and very unique.

How to change your name in PUBG Mobile?

Changing the in-game name is quite easy.

Step 1 - Click on the inventory option.

Step 2 - Click on the section below the emotes.

Step 3 - Click on the Rename Card and click use option

Step 4 - Enter a new nickname in the pop-up that appears on the screen.

Step 5 – Click OK after entering the new name.

