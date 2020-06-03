PUBG Mobile: How to get free UC in season 13

How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile Season 13 (Picture Courtesy: Sorgeras/YT)

PUBG Mobile skins are quite attractive and almost every player wants to get their hands on them. These skins are not easy to get, and sometimes players are required to spend UC to get them. UC is also necessary to purchase the Royal Pass and other outfits.

For purchasing 60 UC, players need to pay INR 79 or 0.99$. Many players cannot afford to buy UC but still dream of getting beautiful skins for their guns.

How to earn free UC in PUBG Mobile Season 13

So here’s how players can earn in-game UC for free in a legitimate manner.

GPT (Get Paid To) Apps and sites

Various application and sites pay out a certain amount of money in the form of vouchers for completing various tasks.

Some of the famous sites and apps are:-

#1 Google Opinion Reward

Google Opinion reward (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

This application by Google rewards players directly with Google Play Credits for answering surveys. These credits can be used to purchase UC in the game.

#2 Grab Points

Grab Points

The function of this website is quite similar to Google Opinion Rewards. Users are required to answer surveys and quizzes. The withdrawal mechanism is a bit lengthy at first glance. The points can be redeemed for Flipkart, Amazon Gift vouchers and PayPal Money. Which, in turn, can be used to purchase Google Play Gift cards.

#3 Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards

This app also has surveys, quizzes. However, it also rewards the players for downloading a certain application from Google Play Store. The redeem procedure remains the same as in case of grab points.

Bonus Challenge

Bonus Challenge is an in-game tournament system which provides the players to showcase their skills and earn Battle Coins which can be exchanged for the UC.