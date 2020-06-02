Guncraft Tinkerer event in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

Guncraft Tinkerer Event

PUBG Mobile has been the pinnacle of mobile gaming community. The reason why PUBG Mobile is at the summit is due to the constant updates and events that the developers induce in the game. PUBG Mobile gives an exhilarating experience to its users by providing them with exciting events to participate in. One of the newer events is the Guncraft Tinkerer.

What is the Guncraft Tinkerer event in PUBG Mobile?

It is an event in PUBG Mobile in which players have to collect a certain amount of points to get items like AG and Classic Crate Coupon. The event also provides players with things that will be useful for guncraft firearm, through which the players can create skins.

How does the event work?

In this event, the players can collect rewards by doing specific missions and earning points. These points can later be used to redeem rewards present in the event. With daily login, the player is given 10 points and 100 BP.

When all the players around the world collect a certain amount of points, the next level of reward is revealed.

This event provides the players with items like paint, and these Guncraft materials can be used in the process of making skins that the players can later acquire.

What is Guncraft Firearm?

Guncraft Firearm

In Guncraft Firearm, the players can craft a brand new skin of any gun. This can be found under the workshop option. The players are provided with textures, patterns, colours and stickers, which they can apply on their weapon to customize them.

This is quite a unique feature added to PUBG Mobile in which players can create unique skins according to their preference by unleashing their creativity.

But not all textures and colours would be provided to the players, and the premium ones would have to be purchased by spending the in-game currency.