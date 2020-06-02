No root esp apk in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

A still from a video showing the hack. These hacks are illegal to use.

PUBG Mobile is spreading its reach all around the globe, and it has become a go-to game for many players. PUBG Mobile is a very competitive game, where the players try to win at any cost. Some players have also gone to the extent of hacking and cheating. One such hack is ESP (Extra Sensory Perception), which is illegal to use.

Many new players of the community are unknown to the ramifications of using such hacks. But Tencent has made it clear that they have a zero-tolerance policy against any hacks and cheats and the players will be punished with suitable bans once caught using these hacks.

Also Read: How to download and install PUBG Mobile Korea (kr) version

What is ESP No Root Mod in PUBG Mobile?

It is a type of hack available for PUBG Mobile which enables to see things which are otherwise unknowable like the name, health and position of other players.

Does the ESP No Root Mod work?

Some of the websites and YouTube videos claim to provide such modifications, and to a certain extent these hacks do work, but it is not recommended and not allowed to use hacks such as these.

Is it Legal?

The FAQ section on the Official Site of PUBG Mobile.

Use of such mods is 100% illegal. It is a very obvious hack, and players are not recommended to use this mod in any situations as it is clearly against the terms of service of Tencent Games. The bans which are handed in such cases will not be reverted in any circumstances.

Also Read: Best tablets for PUBG Mobile

Conclusion

It is an unethical way of playing the game and these mods should never be put to use as the players risk losing their in-game currency and skins they own after receiving the permanent ban.