The developers of PUBG Mobile have been constantly bringing updates to the game, which has kept the players hooked to the game. In March, a new TDM mode was spotted in the beta version of PUBG Mobile. The new mode is known as the 'Library mode' and is available in the Chinese version of the game (Game for Peace). The same mode could also be seen in 0.19.0 beta version.

The Library mode is expected to arrive soon, most probably with the next update. Here is some information about the library mode in PUBG Mobile that the players need to know about.

What is the Library Mode in PUBG Mobile?

'Library TDM' mode is based on an entirely new concept. In the Library Mode:

PUBG Mobile Library Mode Map

Two teams are spawned on a 4x4 Library map.

For a team to win, a player in the team needs to get 18 kills.

The players have to get each kill with a different gun

After each kill, the weapon is changed automatically with the gun that the opponent was carrying.

The team in which the player completes the task of getting 18 kills is triumphant.

A still from a library mode video

This mode will provide a new and unique experience to the players. This mode will test weaponry skills and abilities of the players.

This mode is likely to attract users as it appears to be really good upfront. The mode is different from the usual TDMs available in PUBG Mobile in which the teams are required to obtain a total of 40 kills to win the match.

