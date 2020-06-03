PUBG Mobile: Best triggers to play the game

Best trigger for PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy: Gadget Inspiration/YT)

PUBG Mobile has spread like wildfire in India. More and more players have taken the game up competitively and many have also started making their own content about the battle royale game on various platforms. Some of the casual players look for gears to improve their game. The usage of such additional equipment has become somewhat common.

Gears are like triggers and are now widely used by the players. Many PUBG Mobile players wonder which are the best triggers to play the game.

Best triggers for PUBG Mobile

#1 BattleMods X2 – SpinBot

SpinBot BattleMods X2 (Picture Courtesy: Amazon.in)

BattleMods X2 is one of the best triggers one can find for PUBG Mobile. It can be used on most of the devices. The gaming grip handle has an ergonomic arc design which is quite comfortable for long hours of gaming. The triggers are conductive, allow 4 Finger Claw control and turn the smartphone into almost a controller. The triggers come with a 120-day hassle-free replacement.

Click here to get more details on amazon.

Also Read: Guncraft Tinkerer event in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

#2 BattleMods X1 – SpinBot

SpinBot BattleMods X1 (Picture Courtesy: Amazon.in)

These triggers are also made by SpinBot and are somewhat popular for mobile gaming. It also supports most of the mobile devices. The trigger gives a pretty good experience and is somewhat durable. These triggers provide a mouse-like mechanical click. There is 90 days hassle-free replacement on these triggers.

Click here to get more details on amazon.

Advertisement

#3 RPM Euro Games

RPM Euro Games PUBG Trigger (Picture Courtesy: Amazon.in)

These triggers are quite a popular choice among users. The internal rubber finish on these triggers makes it light on the phone while the metal body makes it sturdy and long-lasting. The triggers are lightweight, ensuring that the users have a good experience using it. There is a three months warranty on manufacturing defects.

Click here to get more details on amazon.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Are Lightspeed and Quantum a Chinese studio?

The aforementioned list is not exhaustive, and there are several other triggers available in the market.

The use of these triggers is prohibited in tournaments and competitions.