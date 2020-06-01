PUBG Mobile: Are Lightspeed and Quantum a Chinese studio?

LightSpeed & Quantum Studio and TiMi Stuio (Picture Courtesy: AnonymousYT)

PUBG Mobile has become a sensation among mobile gamers. Regular updates have kept the players glued to the game for quite a while, and popularity of the game has increased exponentially. But not everyone knows that initially, two versions of PUBG Mobile were launched.

Lightspeed and Quantum Studios - developer of PUBG Mobile

It all started when PUBG was banned in China for violence and gore. What followed next was Chinese video game publishing giant Tencent approaching Bluehole to publish the game in China after several tweaks.

Tencent also planned to release the game on mobile platform. There were two versions of the games that were published. The first, PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield which was the abridged version of the PC game and was very much similar to it and the second PUBG: Army Attack which included arcade-style elements.

PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield was developed by LightSpeed & Quantum Studio, which is an internal division of Tencent. This version of the game was launched worldwide as PUBG Mobile after receiving positive initial response from players and a soft release in Canada.

Lightspeed and Quantum Studios also developed PUBG Mobile Lite. They also developed the Chinese version of the game- Game for Peace.

TiMi Studio

PUBG: Army Attack was developed by TiMi Studio, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. The version of the game was not as popular as the first one. Hence, PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield was launched worldwide.

The studio is also famous for the development of the other popular mobile game – Call of Duty Mobile. The game is published by Activision but developed by TiMi Studio.

You can also compare the gameplay of both the version by viewing the video given below:

Conclusion

Since both TiMi Studio and LightSpeed & Quantum are a subsidiary and internal division of Tencent Games, both of them share a Chinese origin.

