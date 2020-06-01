Which country owns PUBG Mobile? Answering the Chinese app question

PUBG Mobile developed by Tencent Games

PUBG Mobile is a household name in India. It has a massive player base in India and also around the world. The popularity curve of the game is on the rise, and the game is showing no signs of slowing down.

A few days back, Sonam Wangchuk, a very popular education reformist, engineer and innovator appealed to the public to boycott Chinese software.

PUBG Mobile players are now in the dilemma of whether PUBG is Chinese or not.

On that note, here is the origin of PUBG Mobile:

Origin of PUBG Mobile

PUBG was initially developed as a PC game by PUBG Corporation, a part of Bluehole Studio, which is a Korean game developer. It is now held under a unified brand of Krafton Game Union.

Along with Brendan Greene, Kim Chang-Han, CEO of PUBG Corporation, took on the development of PUBG with a small team of 30. PUBG PC was launched in December 2017 and was an instant hit.

Controversy during the release

The problem started when the distribution of the game was banned in China. Tencent Games, the game development section of Tencent Holdings, which is a Chinese multinational conglomerate came forward to secure the rights of release in China after making several changes in the game.

The Chinese giant decided to also launch the mobile version of the game in China. Tencent released two versions of the game PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield and PUBG: Army Attack. The games garnered a considerable number of registrations.

After the soft launch in Canada, the game was released worldwide in English under the name of PUBG Mobile.

Conclusion

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have a Chinese origin. The same cannot be said for PUBG PC.

Tencent also has 10% ownership in Bluehole which they bought in mid-2018. It is also reported that Tencent Games earned at least 1.3$ billion from PUBG Mobile in 2019.