Remove China Apps and Games: All you need to know

India has a huge population that has access to smartphones and the internet. There is a massive potential customer base which has attracted several chinese app developers. These Chinese apps have captured the Indian market in every section from utility applications to social media and most importantly, video games.

After a call from Sonam Wangchuk, a very famous innovator, engineer and education reformist from Ladakh to boycott Chinese applications. Several members have asked for the non usage of games made in China such as PUBG Mobile.

A group of developers from Jaipur, India came up with under the name OneTouch AppLabs have come up with an app, ‘Remove China Apps’.

As the name suggests, the app searches the device for games and apps by the Chinese developers and provides an option to remove the apps. It has received a tremendous response from the Indian users.

The app has been downloaded over 1 million times in just a short span of 10 days, since its release on the Google Play Store on 17th May. The app is rated 4.8 on the same with around 70000 reviews.

Unfortunately, the app is only available for android devices, so the iOS users would have to search for the apps manually and uninstall them manually.

It is a straightforward tool to find Chinese apps. The app also provides an option to uninstall the apps which you do not want.

How to use Remove China Apps?

#1 Download the app from the Google Play Store or Click this link

#2 Open the app and click “Scan China App.”

#3 The app will scan your device for the Chinese apps/games and provides a list of applications by the Chinese developer

#4 You can click on the bin option to remove the specified app

