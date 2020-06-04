PUBG Mobile: How to complete clap and greet emote RP Mission

How to complete the week 4 RP mission to clap and greet.(Picture Courtesy: RED STORM Gaming/YT)

The enthusiasm to acquire more skins among PUBG Mobile players is higher than ever. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass seems to be the best way to acquire exclusive skins, emotes, and outfits. The Royal Pass has 100 levels, and players need to complete missions to reach higher levels.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: How to get free gun skins in 2020

New missions are introduced in the game, every week. One of the missions in Week 4 of Royale Pass is to 'Clap or Greet' in Ruins.

For Elite pass holders, completing this mission will reward players with 50 RP Points.

How to complete 'Clap and Greet' emote RP Mission in PUBG Mobile

The mission is specific to a particular location i.e., Ruins in Miramar.

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and select Miramar Map under classic mode.

The first step is to play Miramar Map available under the classic map section. It would be better to play solo, as the mission completes only after the match ends.

Step 2: Reach the Ruins

The next thing what the player needs to do is to reach Ruins, in Miramar.

Advertisement

Step 3: Use the 'Clap and Greet' emote

As the name of the mission suggests, players have to use the 'Clap and Greet' emote in the Ruins area.

After completing the steps mentioned above, the mission will be completed. The players can end the match by killing themselves or by playing the match till the end.

Players need to spend 600 UC to upgrade to Elite Pass and 1800 UC to Elite Pass Plus. There are exclusive rewards that the players can earn by completing in-game missions.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update and Season 13 has been received well by the community. Tencent has not wasted any time, and within two weeks of 0.18.0 rolling out, beta testing for the 0.19.0 version has begun.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new 'TDM Library' mode leak