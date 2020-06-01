PUBG Mobile: How to get free gun skins in 2020

How to get free skins in PUBG Mobile in 2020 (Picture Courtesy: JamoPak/YT)

With the start of season 13 of PUBG Mobile, the enthusiasm for skins in the players has grown more than ever. Skins attract a lot of players to PUBG Mobile, but not all skins are free. To get the most exclusive skins, players are expected to spend UC, and not everyone can afford to purchase UC.

In this article, we discuss a few ways through which the players can get free skins in the game.

Ways to getting free skins in PUBG Mobile in 2020

#1 Events

Guncraft Tinkerer - one such event which is on

PUBG Mobile hosts certain events sporadically. These events require the players to complete a specific task, doing so usually rewards them with a skin. The events are region-specific, and use of VPN to hide your real location to participate in the event is not recommended.

#2 Redeem Codes

Redemption Center - The players have to redeem the code from here

PUBG Mobile frequently releases these redeem codes on live stream and their social media during events such as collaboration, festivals and holidays. These codes are not unlimited, so players have to be quick to claim them.

#3 Royal Pass

PUBG Mobile season 13 Royal Pass

Players can also get skins by completing Royal Pass missions that in turn increases the RP level. Sometimes there is a skin or two even in the free pass. There is a P92 Toy Alliance at RP 50.

#4 Free UC

Players can use various sites and application to earn UC for free. The UC can be used to purchase skins. Some of these sites and apps are: -

Google Opinion Reward

Prize Rebel

Idle-empire

Grab points

These are a few of the ways through which players can get skins for free. There are several videos as well as blogs that claim to provide free skins, by the use of a tool called UC generator. Use of such tools is illegal and can lead to a permanent ban.