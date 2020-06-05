PUBG Mobile Season 13 rank system explained

There are eight different ranks in PUBG Mobile that determine the skill levels of the players

PUBG Mobile Rank System (Picture Courtesy - Geek Gyan)

PUBG mobile is very competitive, and the number of new players has increased manifold since its release. The players are put into tiers using the ranking system based on their caliber. The rank system consists of 8 different ranks, which determine the skill level of the players. A lot of players wish to reach the higher tiers and compete with the elites.

Here’s how the ranking system in PUBG Mobile works

Ranking System in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile lets the players increase their rankings by playing ranked matches. To upsurge the ranks, players need to earn Rank Points or RP, which are awarded to them based on their performances in ranked games.

Players are rewarded with unique rewards after the end of the season depending on the rank they reached; the higher the rank, the better the reward.

All Ranks in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Bronze

Bronze Rank

The Bronze rank is the rank given to players after the completion of their first match. It has five tiers from Bronze V – Bronze I., The majority of the players in this rank, are new and have just started playing the game. There are also a lot of bots present in this rank to give the new players an experience about how the game functions.

#2 Silver

Silver Rank

This rank comes after Bronze I. There are five tiers in this rank from Silver V – Silver I. The players can attain this rank after playing a few ranked matches. You can still see some bots present in matches if you're in Silver Rank.

#3 Gold

Gold Rank

The next rank is gold, and this rank also consists of 5 tiers that last from Gold V - Gold I. The players in this rank have got decent experience in the game and knowledge about the game's basics.

#4 Platinum

Platinum Rank

This is the next rank on the list. It comes after the players cross Gold I. Like other ranks, there are five tiers Platinum V – Platinum I. The players in this rank are quite experienced, and the frequency of facing bots in the game decreases.

#5 Diamond

Diamond Rank

The diamond rank comes when players cross Platinum 1. The rank has five tiers Diamond V – Diamond I. The rank consists of the players who have mastered the basics. The level of gameplay in the rank is gradually better than all the other lower ranks.

#6 Crown

Crown Rank

This rank arrives after the completion of Diamond I. Crown V – Crown I are the tiers of this rank. This rank consists of highly skilled players. This rank is highly competitive, and the players need to practice for reaching the higher ranks. It may take time to progress from this rank as the players are really tough to kill.

#7 Ace

Ace Rank

This rank comes after the Crown I. There aren't five tiers like the other ranks. This skill group consists of incredibly skilled players, and the rank consists of players that know how to use their items wisely. The players in this rank have unique skills and are masters of various attributes.

#8 Conqueror

Conqueror Rank

This is the supreme rank in PUBG Mobile. The top 500 people from every region are honoured with the conqueror badge.

Different types of game modes have different rankings, which means that Rank Points for solo games will be awarded separately than for Duo or Squad games.

When the new season starts, players' ranks from previous season gets a reset. A part of the last season’s ending RP would be applied to determine the starting rank.