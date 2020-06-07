Best Smartphones under Rs 10,000 for PUBG Mobile in June 2020

Let's take a look at some of the best smartphones under Rs. 10,000 to play PUBG Mobile.

A good Processor, sufficient Ram, decent Battery, and a large display are the things to look out for.

Best phones for PUBG under Rs 10,000 (Picture Courtesy: TFix/YT)

PUBG Mobile quickly rose to prominence after its release in India, and there has been no looking back after that. The popularity of the game has grown exponentially over the past two years with the number of players increasing significantly. Many of these players seek new smartphones to play the game. But not every player can afford expensive phones for playing PUBG Mobile. So, players search for budget phones for the same.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: 8bit thug slams PMIS 2020 organizers for non-selection

On that note, here are the top 3 smartphones under the budget of Rs 10,000:

Best smartphones for PUBG Mobile under Rs 10000

#1 Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7s (Picture Courtesy: mi.com)

It has been roughly one year since the launch of this smartphone. However, it is still going fairly strong in the budget segment. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 AIE. It boasts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. It has an adequate power backup of 4000 mAh for long hours of gaming. The base variant of the device comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It also has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

Both the variants are available under Rs 10,000 which makes the phone an excellent pick.

Click here to know more.

Advertisement

#2 Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A (Picture Courtesy: realme.com)

This Realme phone has a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and a 6.5-inch HD+ display making it a reasonable option for playing PUBG Mobile. It also has a striking design. The 5000 mAh battery ensures that there are no battery issues while playing the game. The only variant of the phone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The phone retails at the price of Rs 8,500.

Click here to know more.

#3 Realme 3

Realme 3 (Picture Courtesy: flipkart.com)

The 3rd phone on this list is Realme 3. This smartphone also has a 6.22-inch HD+ display and carries a Mediatek Helio P70 chipset. This phone has an appealing look and comes with a 4230 mAh battery. There are multiple variants of the phone available in this price range. It is, however, somewhat preferable to go for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

Click here to know more.

There are several other phones that the players can buy within this range. The devices suggested above are just our recommendations.

Also Read: Best joysticks for PUBG Mobile under Rs 500