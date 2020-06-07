Best joysticks for PUBG Mobile under Rs 500

Here is the list of best joysticks for PUBG Mobile under Rs 500.

Triggers help players to experience the four-finger claw setup. Use of these triggers is not permitted in tournaments

Best joysticks under 500

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games. It has managed to garner a big player base and continues to grow.

The game has attracted a large number of players and has become a favorite among the Indian gaming community. Some of the players want to enjoy the game with the four-finger layout and look for triggers or joysticks to play the game.

Many PUBG Mobile players try to find the best gamepad/joysticks that do not cost a lot of money.

Best Gamepads and Triggers for PUBG Mobile under Rs 500

#1 NOYMI PUBG Trigger Controller

Noymi PUBG Trigger

This is one of the best controllers for PUBG Mobile one can find under this price range. It is a 6-finger Gamepad that the players can use to enhance their gaming. It comes with a solid handle that holds the phone quite firmly and does not let it slip or fall. It supports most of the Android/iOS devices. It comes with four trigger buttons and supports devices that have screen sizes between 4.7-6.5 inches.

#2 BattleMods X1 – SpinBot

BattleMods X1

BattleMods X1 is one of the most excellent triggers that one can find for PUBG Mobile. It supports most of the mobile devices – Both Android and iOS. These triggers provide a mouse-like mechanical click. The trigger is built with robust ABS material and premium nickel-plated alloy buttons. This trigger is reasonably durable and comes with a hassle-free 90-day warranty.

#3 R11 - RPM Euro Games

R11 - RPM Euro Games

The build quality of R11 is pretty good. It is compatible with almost all devices. R11 is quite sturdy and made up of plastic and metal. The trigger comes with 90 days replacement policy and is an absolute steal at INR 259.

There are several other triggers that the players can buy within this budget. The triggers mentioned above are just a recommendation.

However, the use of triggers, gamepad, and joystick is prohibited in PUBG Mobile tournaments.

