Levinho PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more

Levinho is one of the largest PUBG Mobile content creators on YouTube.

In this article, we talk about PUBG Mobile player Levinho, his PUBG ID, setup, and more.

Levinho's ID revealed

Streaming games and posting montages and highlights on various platforms have turned into a trend in India. The arrival of PUBG Mobile has widened this avenue since not everyone has a good PC to play and stream.

The game has massive viewership on streaming services like Twitch and YouTube. Some PUBG Mobile players have millions of fans and followers. The content creation for this game has also been on the rise.

Levinho is a famous PUBG Mobile player and YouTuber from Sweden. He has over 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube and posts videos regularly on his YouTube channel.

Levinho PUBG Mobile ID

Levinho's Profile

The PUBG Mobile ID of Levinho is 546590561 and his stats for this season are as follows. His in-game name is Ṃ¤Levinho, and he is also the co-leader of Ṃ¤Menace.

Levinho's stats this season

Levinho’s YouTube Channel

Levinho joined YouTube on 24th January 2018, and there has been no looking back since then. He has gained over 6 million subscribers on YouTube. He has over 950 million views combined. He has posted 648 videos on his YouTube channel.

Moreover, he has gained close to 770 thousand subscribers in the past 30 days. He has also amassed over 100 million views in the past 30 days itself.

Levinho’s Setup

It is said that Levinho uses iPhone XS Max to play the game and uses the three-finger claw setup.

His social media account

There is not much information about him that is available to the fans. Here is the link to his Instagram account, where he uploads montages and posts other announcements.

Levinho has maintained his privacy to the highest level, and till date, his face hasn’t been revealed to his fans.

Panda, another popular PUBG Mobile content creator, posted a video on his YouTube channel about his trip with Levinho to Paris. But even in that video his face wasn't revealed.

Some of his most popular videos:

