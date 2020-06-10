PUBG Mobile: Ways you can get banned besides hacking

Players can also get banned for other offences in PUBG Mobile even when they are not hacking.

This article enumerates various ways in which players might get banned even without using any hacks.

Ways you can get banned without hacking in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most widely played mobile game. The game has attracted millions of players across the world. Specific rules & regulations are laid down by Tencent Games which all players have to adhere to. The players have to accept the terms of service stipulated by Tencent Games before downloading the game.

Also Read: Levinho PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more

According to these ToS, the players can be banned for any violation of rules.

Ways in which you can get banned without hacking in PUBG Mobile

#1 Teaming up with players of another team

Players can receive bans for working in tandem during a match while on opposite sides. Needless to say, this goes against competitive spirit. The severity of the ban depends on how many times the player has committed the offence. Initially, the player might be banned for a shorter duration, but it may increase if the same is repeated.

#2 Team games with cheating teammates multiple times

You can likewise receive a ban if you play numerous games with a teammate who is cheating. Many players do so to push rank, but it is against the rules of the game and players that are found guilty will be banned. Any action that violates other players' rights will also lead to severe penalties. Initially, the ban will be for a smaller duration and will serve as a warning.

Advertisement

#3 Promoting illegal information or fraudulent websites

Promoting any fraudulent or illegal website that could lead to loss of account or money of the players, would lead to strict action by Tencent Games. Hence, players are requested no to promote or perform any such fraudulent activities.

#4 Use any unauthorized payment channel to recharge UC

Players will also be banned for purchasing UC from unauthorized channels. UC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile.Players must only use the methods provided by Tencent Games to purchase UC. Some of the available methods are Paytm, UPI and Google Play Credits.

#5 Unofficial/Cracked game clients

Players should download the game from Google Play Store/App Store or only via other official game stores. Downloading the unofficial or cracked game clients will lead to banning of account.

Tencent Games also made it very clear that even if the rules are violated after your account is hacked or when you are not having the control of the account, the penalties will still be applicable to your PUBG Mobile account.

Also Read: Which PUBG emulator do top PUBG Mobile YouTubers use?