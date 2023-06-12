5 best tips to spend BGMI UC wisely

BGMI is one of the most popular games in the online shooting genre. The game offers an exhilarating gaming experience with loads of immersive in-game elements. UC, or Unknown Cash, is the in-game currency for players to unlock premium items. You can purchase the currency with the help of real money from the in-game store. You can use UC to unlock rare outfits, gun skins, and other cool collectibles.

Thus, you need to spend your UC wisely and not waste it on unnecessary items. This article discusses the best tips for wisely spending your UC in BGMI.

Disclaimer: The utilization of UC in BGMI is entirely subjective, and this list only represents the writers’ opinions.

Purchasing crates and the four best ways to spend UC in BGMI

5) Lucky Spins and other necessary items

Developers release many events and lucky spins where you can obtain many premium items with the help of UC. These lucky spins and events offer rewards like mythic outfits and gun skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

You can participate in these lucky spins and go for rewards that might interest you, like outfits and rare gun skins. Apart from this, you can also spend your UC on valuable items like rename cards and other discounted packs available in the featured section of the shop. You can purchase items like rename cards, room cards, companion rename cards, and much more from the treasure section of the game.

4) Crate Openings

Crates are also a fantastic option to spend your UC in BGMI. In the crates section, you will find plenty of options like Premium, Classic, and other special crates with various legendary and mythic outfits, gun skins, and much more. You can use your UC to get your hands on these rare items to make your inventory look more premium and cool.

You can also open Soldier Crate, which does not require any UC and can be opened with BP. Unlike UC, you can earn BP for free by playing more classic matches, and there are 4-5 legendary items in the crate.

3) Characters and Companions

Krafton has also added some new characters and companions with unique abilities. You can also spend UC to purchase these extraordinary companions and characters. There are various options for players to choose the most suitable character and companion in the title.

Sara and Carlo are two of the best characters to purchase in BGMI. In the companion section, you can go for Falcon and Buddy Kong for their eye-catching dance moves. However, many of these characters and companions are time-limited and only available at special events.

2) Upgradable Weapon Skins

The second way to utilize your UC considerably better in BGMI is by unlocking upgradable weapon skins. These gun skins come with cool-looking animations and various extra perks.

You may unlock interesting stuff like Special Elimination Effects and Broadcasts, Loot Crates, and ultimate final forms by upgrading an upgradable weapon skin to the highest level. You can upgrade these gun skins to higher grades with the help of paints and materials. Some of the most sought-after weapon skins in the title are M416 Glacier, The Fool M416, and Blood and Bones M16A4.

1) Purchase Royale Pass

The best way to spend UC in BGMI is to purchase Elite Royale Pass. Krafton has added two Royale Passes where you can gain a lot of cool rewards like outfits, vehicle skins, and weapon skins.

The first Royale Pass is Elite Pass, where you unlock rewards like opening elite missions and primary Royale Pass items. It is priced at 360 UC in the RP section. The second Royale Pass is Elite Plus Pass which costs 960 UC and offers perks like bonus frame, emote, and extra RP ranks.

Poll : 0 votes