PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collaboration revealed

A few weeks ago, rumors about a potential collaboration between PUBG Mobile and the luxury car manufacturer Bugatti were making the rounds online, but Tencent/Krafton maintained the secrecy. As the global release date for the 2.5 version rapidly approaches, the developers have finally made the PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collaboration official with an announcement.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE when BUGATTI lands on the Battlegrounds!



Get your hands on a masterpiece, starting March 17th:

pubgmobile.live/BUGATTI2023



#PUBGMxBUGATTI #PUBGMOBILE #BUGATTI Get ready to leave the competition in the dustwhen BUGATTI lands on the Battlegrounds!Get your hands on a masterpiece, starting March 17th: Get ready to leave the competition in the dust 💨 when BUGATTI lands on the Battlegrounds!Get your hands on a masterpiece, starting March 17th: 📲 pubgmobile.live/BUGATTI2023 #PUBGMxBUGATTI #PUBGMOBILE #BUGATTI https://t.co/XXspXL0VPr

As per the official announcement from PUBG Mobile, the Bugatti collaboration will soon arrive in the game, with players able to get their "hands on a masterpiece, starting March 17th," right after the global launch of the 2.5 patch. However, the developers haven't revealed any specifics about the upcoming collaborative event other than teasing a single image.

PUBG Mobile's next collaboration: Tencent/Krafton might introduce Bugatti Veyron skins in the upcoming crossover event

The picture teased by PUBGM's social media handle resembled that of the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse (Image via Bugatti)

As mentioned before, PUBG Mobile's official handle has revealed certain details of the Bugatti collaboration while only teasing a picture. The car in the image appears to be the Grand Sport Vitesse model (roadster version of Veyron 16.4 Super Sport) of the Bugatti Veyron series.

Based on PUBGM's social media update, players can expect the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse to be introduced in the game soon. The event is expected to commence on March 17, 2023, but as of writing this article, the duration of the upcoming collaboration is still unclear.

For those unaware, the crossover event will be available in the new version of the game, which is expected to be released on March 16 for the global audience. Moreover, the event will most likely require players to pay a hefty sum of UC (Unknown Cash/Credits) to obtain the upcoming vehicle skins.

How to install the latest version of the game (Image via Google Play)

To experience the Bugatti collaboration and all of the fifth anniversary content in PUBG Mobile, players must download and install the 2.5 patch update on their devices. Here's a step-by-step guide that they can follow to update the game on Android or iOS/iPadOS:

Step 1: Launch the Google Play or Apple App Store on your device.

Step 2: Use the search bar to find the PUBGM app and click on the relevant result.

Step 3: Tap the Install or Update button on PUBG Mobile's app page on Google Play or App Store to download the latest version.

Based on your internet speed, the download and installation may take some time. You can opt for a stable Wi-Fi connection to download the update faster.

Step 4: Launch the app after installation from the same page in the application store.

Step 5: Log in with your desired account and enjoy the newly added content.

At the moment, PUBGM isn't available in countries like India, so Indian users must avoid installing it using third-party links on the internet. Indian fans must also note that both the Bugatti collaboration as well as all of the 2.5 content won't be released in Battlegrounds Mobile India, as it's currently blocked in the nation.

Poll : 0 votes