PUBG Mobile 2.5 update leaks: Bugatti collaboration, 5th anniversary content, and more

PUBG Mobile's 2.4 patch was released in January and brought new Erangel updates alongside Martial Showdown-themed content. The 2.5 version will be rolled out in a few weeks, and it seems the developers are already gearing up for the new patch update.

The beta update for PUBG Mobile 2.5 version was launched a few days back, and new leaks have been springing up ever since. The beta update's patch notes have suggested the arrival of 5th anniversary-themed content, including a special mode and other exclusive features.

Aside from the launch of the 5th anniversary-themed mode and similar additions, some data miners have also provided leaks related to the rumored PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collaboration that players will witness after the launch of the 2.5 version.

PUBG Mobile 2.5: 5th anniversary and rumored Bugatti collab among the key highlights of the next update, as per the leaks

After the beta update was launched, many users, including data miners, were quick to explore the new in-game content and discover potential leaks about the forthcoming update. Renowned data miner Mad Tamizha was among the first to share leaks about a rumored Bugatti collaboration that fans might see after the next update.

If the leaks are to be believed, Krafton/Tencent will bring Dacia skins based on the Bugatti Chiron series. However, nothing has been confirmed from the developers/publisher side as of this writing. Hence, the PUBG Mobile x Bugatti crossover could also be a rumor. Still, players should not rule it out completely, seeing as New State Mobile (formerly PUBG: New State) also had a Bugatti collab in January 2022.

Besides Bugatti's collab with PUBG Mobile, the content featured in the beta update has suggested that fans might see a series of 5th anniversary-themed content in the game. For those unaware, PUBGM will turn five years old in March 2023. Therefore, fans will get to see a themed mode/arena based in Erangel alongside its exclusive features, which are listed as follows:

New item - Block Cover: Found in crates all over the map, Block Cover constitutes three shapes, which one can use to spawn a defensive wall. Furthermore, players can use these as cover, a bridge, or an elevator.

New item - Portable Trampoline: Another item that one can find in the crates all over the map launches the players into the air with a single touch.

New item - Portable Cannon: Like the previous two items, Portable Cannon is also available via crates all over the Erangel. One can place it on the ground and launch their characters and various throwables over a distance.

5th anniversary-themed areas: The themed mode will have an area called Imagination Plaza. One can unlock crates and attain various advanced resources by occupying marked structures in the plaza. After opening the four marked structures, players can compete for a larger container with the logo based on the 5th anniversary, given in the middle. The large crate will have more resources. At the same time, these item crates will be scattered across various smaller themed areas, known as Imagination District.

Apart from the mentioned leaks, PUBG Mobile players will see some adjustments and additions like Camera 3.0, throw trajectory (without using the throw button) inspired by a similar feature in Game for Peace, and new Daily Login rewards.

However, as mentioned in the beta version, the content does not represent the final quality, so players might not see all of the mentioned features in the final update.

