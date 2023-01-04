How many cars does Andrew Tate own? Bugatti among other luxury vehicles seized by police

On December 29, 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were among the four people arrested under suspicion of human trafficking and r*pe by Romanian authorities. Following the arrest, the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) raided their home and found six women who were being held prisoner and exploited.

However, no further information was shared regarding the raid. On January 3, 2023, a report by Spy News, a Romanian publication, stated that authorities have seized the brother's assets, including the infamous Bugatti and his luxury villa in Bucharest.

While Andrew Tate claimed to own 33 cars, the DIICOT have so far found only 11 cars at his Romanian property.

DIICOT prosecutors have seized Andrew Tate and Tristian Tate's car collection worth over 5 million euros

Millionaire Andrew Tate is an American-British social media celebrity who moved to Romania following a successful kickboxing stint. He is known for preaching an "alpha masculine" luxurious lifestyle. His repeated misogynistic comments led to many social media websites banning him.

After Romanian authorities found weapons and the six women being held prisoner on Tate and his brother's property, the court extended the millionaire brothers' detention by 30 days.

The cars confiscated by DIICOT include the infamous Bugatti Chiron, referenced in a conceited tweet by Andrew addressed to Greta Thunberg. The car is valued at roughly 3 million euros.

Additionally, a Rolls Royce, two Ferraris and a Porsche were also frozen.

Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars.My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.This is just the start.Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.This is just the start.Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. https://t.co/ehhOBDQyYU

A tweet by @Mario Nawfal, suggests that the court would determine whether the cars were acquired through means other than legal ones. He further added that "if found innocent," the millionaire's cars would be returned. In a podcast interview with Strike It Big, Tate had previously claimed that he does not own any of the cars.

If found innocent, the 11 cars will be returned back to Tate. Andrew Tate's supercars will be seized by Romanian police this weekThis is not unexpected. The court will determine whether those cars were acquired through money generated by the purported crimes.If found innocent, the 11 cars will be returned back to Tate. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨Andrew Tate's supercars will be seized by Romanian police this weekThis is not unexpected. The court will determine whether those cars were acquired through money generated by the purported crimes.If found innocent, the 11 cars will be returned back to Tate. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JJlBx6T6PR

Officially, the 36-year-old's net worth is about $350 million, of which his car collection is apparently worth $20 million. A translation of the report by Spy News states that in addition to the luxury supercars, DIICOT "also seized several buildings, including the building where the two brothers lived, and allegedly seized (held prisoner) six young women."

The report also states that the "several buildings" seized include the Villa in Bucharest, which is worth more than 7 million euros. The reports do not clarify which properties or cars other than the ones mentioned in the article.

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism issued a statement that didn't mention anyone by name but referred to two British citizens and two Romanian citizens who were arrested as part of a trafficking racket.

Following the extended detention, Andrew Tate's lawyer Eugen Vidineac rejected all allegations, stating:

"We are not at a stage where guilt or innocence is proven, for now we only discuss preventive measures."

Andrew Tate is being investigated for forming a criminal organization that "s*xually exploited" women. According to a Romanian lawyer, if proven guilty in court, the former kickboxer faces up to 20 years in jail.

