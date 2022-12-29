Greta Thunberg x Andrew Tate feud explained: What exactly happened between the two?

Controversial internet personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate, 36, recently clashed with climate activist Greta Thunberg, 19, on Twitter.

On December 27, the self-proclaimed trillionaire tagged the climate activist and listed all the expensive cars he owns and how much emissions he individually emits into the world. Tate even asked for Thunberg's email address to share all of the emission details with her. His initial tweet with a picture of him refueling his Bugatti Chiron was captioned:

"Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

The exchange on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

Greta Thunberg is known for her staunch anti-emission stance, and she frequently uses public transport and electric vehicles. Tate's tweet might have received a lot of attention, but her reply almost a day later has been winning hearts and has accrued a million likes within a few hours, ten times the likes of Tate's post. Her post reads:

"Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld*[email protected]"

"Trying to beef with teenagers and still losing": HasanAbi, Jacksepticeye, and others react as Greta Thunberg ratios Andrew Tate on Twitter after emissions jab

Greta has become one of the most well-known teenagers in the world in recent years due to her climate activism. Her speeches and work via the School Strike for Climate have made her a leader in youth-led environmentalist groups on the global stage. This has also painted a large target on her back, as critics frequently take jabs at her expense.

Tate is one of many public personalities who have tried to take a swipe at her. Former US president Donald Trump criticized Greta Thunberg's activism on Twitter and advised her to “Chill, Greta, chill.” The climate activist replied back to Trump almost a year after he lost the 2020 presidential election. Her tweet, “Chill Donald, chill!” earned a whopping 1.6 million likes.

As a traditionalist infamous for his extremely conservative rhetoric about women, Andrew Tate's latest online swipe at Greta Thunberg seems to have backfired if Twitter likes are any metric to go by.

The Romanian resident has made a name for himself by flaunting his wealth and is known for making posts deriding poor people. He has been accused of sharing misogynistic social media content and was banned from Twitter earlier in 2022. However, Andrew Tate's now back on the platform after Elon Musk took over the microblogging site in October.

What exactly caused him to take a swipe at Thunberg is not known. Still, the feud continued when Andrew Tate shared an edited video of Greta's iconic "How dare you?" speech at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit interspersed with himself laughing and driving expensive cars on December 27.

While both of Tate's tweets got millions of views, they got a combined like of around 150K. That was almost ten times less than Greta Thunberg's reply. At the time of writing, her tweet received 1.4 million likes. Her reply also led many internet personalities and streamers such as Jacksepticeye to commend her.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye @GretaThunberg This isnt even murder, you straight up nuked him from orbit @GretaThunberg This isnt even murder, you straight up nuked him from orbit

Political streamer HasanAbi replied to Andrew Tate's own attempt at a comeback with:

"Trying to beef with teenagers instead of adults and still losing is wild."

hasanabi @hasanthehun @Cobratate @GretaThunberg trying to beef w teenagers instead of adults and still losing is wild @Cobratate @GretaThunberg trying to beef w teenagers instead of adults and still losing is wild

Another Twitter user claimed Greta Thunberg shouldn't call herself a climate activist after dealing such a savage "burn" against Andrew Tate:

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu @GretaThunberg Don't call yourself a climate activist Greta, if you have to burn people like that. @GretaThunberg Don't call yourself a climate activist Greta, if you have to burn people like that.

Here are some more reactions:

James 彡☆ @JamesHunt @GretaThunberg Imo, well done to this guy for ensuring that 32 cars with massive emissions are off the road at any given time. @GretaThunberg Imo, well done to this guy for ensuring that 32 cars with massive emissions are off the road at any given time.

Tate tweeted back at Thunberg but she hasn't replied to it yet.

Tate's comeback against Greta Thunberg was a reference to her iconic speech referenced in the video he shared, but judging by the disproportionate amount of likes, it appears that we have a new Top G in town.

