“We can only laugh so much”: Donald Trump digital trading cards 'major announcement' relentlessly trolled online

Donald Trump recently took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share a “major announcement” and revealed the launch of his “official Donald Trump digital trading cards” collection or 45,000 fantasy non-fungible tokens (NFT) for $99 each.

The cards feature different pictures of Trump wearing a superhero costume, cape and a “Trump Champion” belt. The tokens are reportedly minted in Polygon and can be purchased with ether (ETH) or in fiat currency.

The former President also shared a promotional video alongside the announcement featuring an animation of himself standing outside Trump Tower, shooting lasers from his eyes while ripping open his suit to reveal a superhero costume.

Wakako @KeepOnesHopesUp トランプさんの新しい投稿です❣️

2022/12/16（日本の日付）



MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, トランプさんの新しい投稿です❣️2022/12/16（日本の日付）MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, https://t.co/C9vrDuIhLi

In the clip, Trump can also be seen saying he is “hopefully” America’s “favorite President of all time”:

“Hello everyone. This is Donald Trump. Hopefully your favorite President of all time. Better than Lincoln, better than Washington, with an important announcement to make. I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards.”

The politician went on to explain that the cards feature some “incredible artwork” pertaining to his life and career. He also shared that the digital cards can be collected like baseball cards or other collectibles.

Really American 🇺🇸 @ReallyAmerican1 You won't see a more hilarious video today.



Spread Trump's humiliation everywhere.

You won't see a more hilarious video today.Spread Trump's humiliation everywhere.https://t.co/s9cxisnfpR

Trump also shared that each card comes with “sweeptakes” allowing purchasers an automatic chance to have exclusive experiences with the former President, including a zoom call, a golfing session with the collector and two friends, a one-on-one meeting, a dinner in Miami or a cocktail hour at Mar-a-Lago, among others:

“Each card comes with an automatic chance to win amazing prizes like dinner with me. I don't know if it's an amazing prize but it's what we have.”

As the announcement went viral online, netizens took to social media to troll Trump for his new endeavor and shared hilarious reactions to the NFT launch:

Prior to President Donald Trump's official NFT project, the former First Lady Melania Trump had already launched her debut NFT collection named “Cobalt Blue Eyes” nearly a year ago.

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s digital trading cards

Twitter responded to Donald Trump's NFT launch with hilarious memes (Image via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Donald Trump told his followers that “America needs a superhero” and went on to launch his first official collection of 45,000 non-fungible tokens or digital trading cards featuring photoshopped artworks showing the former President in superhero animations, among others.

The announcement immediately sparked a hilarious response online, and many took to Twitter to react to the launch with funny memes and remarks:

Bear Market Assholes *FREE ETH MINT ~ Coming Soon* @BMAssholesNFT Donald Trump released an NFT collection today, $99 a piece for a Trump Digital Trading Card. This has to mark the bottom right, right... Donald Trump released an NFT collection today, $99 a piece for a Trump Digital Trading Card. This has to mark the bottom right, right... https://t.co/yABSXDVWZT

Mr. Naturalism (The Antichrist Unicorn) @MNaturalism



LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE



🤡

#MajorAnnouncement

#TrumpAnnouncement

#TrumpisaNationalDisgrace

MAGA NFT Digital Trading Card I never thought in a million years that Donald Trump’s major announcement today would be the release of his long awaited healthcare plan called:LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINEMAGA NFT Digital Trading Card I never thought in a million years that Donald Trump’s major announcement today would be the release of his long awaited healthcare plan called:LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE🤡#MajorAnnouncement#TrumpAnnouncement #TrumpisaNationalDisgrace MAGA NFT Digital Trading Card https://t.co/i74ePlJ6zp

wigglywag 🌻 @wigglywag101 I just got my new Donald Trump Digital Trading Card. I just got my new Donald Trump Digital Trading Card. 😜 https://t.co/fus4mte772

GEOFFREY PATRIOT @jeffreynola FROM THE DONALD TRUMP DIGITAL TRADING CARD COLLECTION - FROM THE DONALD TRUMP DIGITAL TRADING CARD COLLECTION - https://t.co/nNhzxKCCeD

The Abominable Chris Grine 🤡 @chrisgrine ! MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! LOL!! It’s only $99, you fools! Come pay me $99 for a digital download! Bwahhahah MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! LOL!! It’s only $99, you fools! Come pay me $99 for a digital download! Bwahhahah 😂😂😂! https://t.co/VzWU0c0TIq

deb @debdrens official donald trump digital trading card collection is here. only $99 official donald trump digital trading card collection is here. only $99 https://t.co/MzkTYdqukp

Lock Them Trumps Up ☮️💙🌈 @Youtalkingtume “My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! —— What career? “My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! —— What career? https://t.co/H8zeoIdAeO

Sinjin Smythe @SinjinSmythe24 "mY oFfIcIaL dOnAlD tRuMp dIgItAl TrAdInG cArD cOlLeCtIoN iS hErE!" "mY oFfIcIaL dOnAlD tRuMp dIgItAl TrAdInG cArD cOlLeCtIoN iS hErE!" https://t.co/h3RFJJejnc

The Wokest Numbersmuncher @NumbersMuncher No matter how badly you feel about yourself, just remember that there are gullible idiots spending $99 on a Donald Trump *digital trading card* today. No matter how badly you feel about yourself, just remember that there are gullible idiots spending $99 on a Donald Trump *digital trading card* today.

The release of Donald Trump's digital trading cards comes after the former President said he was “not a fan” of cryptocurrency back in July 2019. According to the official website selling the cards, the proceeds from the sale would not be used in Trump’s election campaign but would flow to a company named NFT INT LLC.

The website also posted an animation announcing that the cards were reportedly sold out within a day of the announcement. However, shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that reportedly entered into a proposed merger deal with Trump's social media company, were allegedly down by about 7% following the announcement.

Poll : 0 votes