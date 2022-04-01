Dapper Dan x Gap NFT: Everything we know so far

On March 31, 2022, Gap x Dapper Dan announced their foray into the metaverse with a 'Dap Gap' NFT collection, which will launch officially on April 2, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET or 9 a.m. PT. The collection will feature limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) designed in collaboration with the Harlem-based fashion designer.

The collection will also mark Dapper Dan's debut in the Metaverse. The metaverse will be built upon the gamification of its first NFT launch and give customers a chance to build their collection with several upcoming drops at various price points and levels.

More about Dapper Dan x Gap's 'Dap Gap' NFT project

Dapper Dan was previously featured in Gap's Spring 2022 campaign. On March 10, 2022 he rolled out the first collection. The second collection was launched on March 29, 2022.

Fresh off the heels of two special-edition collaboration hoodie drops, Dapper Dan and Gap are taking their partnership to the next level by collobrating on a limited edition NFT collection. It will feature a one-of-a-kind varsity jacket and a Gap designed "Harlem Tailor" hoodie accompanying the launch.

Dapper Dan commented on the upcoming NFT collaboration with Gap in a press release made by GapInc.,

“As some have dubbed me ‘the godfather of hip-hop fashion,’ it was amazing when an iconic American brand like Gap and I got together to create something that would take our culture even further. NFTs are a huge part of what’s shaping culture right now. From analog to the metaverse—I am excited for the opportunity to explore this space with Gap and bring the newly hyped DAP GAP Hoodie to a whole new audience,” said Dan.

Gap @Gap Our Common drop broke the internet. Now let’s see what the Rare drop can do. Link in bio. Our Common drop broke the internet. Now let’s see what the Rare drop can do. Link in bio. https://t.co/Iq1HIvNfMH

Gap's team, Chris Goble, Chief Product Officer, also commented on the upcoming collaboration with Dapper Dan and expressed their excitement for the project,

“Gap celebrates individuality and what it means to be your true self, and Dapper Dan embodies just that – an icon breaking the mold, forging newfound personal freedoms and furthering progressive change. We are honored to be the first brand Dapper Dan partners with in the metaverse. He is a legendary creator. He’s never done what was expected and this is no exception; like Gap he is always pushing the limits of his creativity and individuality,” said Chris Goble about Dan.

The NFT experience will kick off with a digital auction of 48 hours featuring a single digital artwork designed by Dappen Dan and the aforementioned varsity jacket signed by him.

The auction will donate all the proceeds to Fifteen Percent Pledge, a non-profit organization for the Black Community. The auction will be followed by a drops experience starting April 5, 2022. The experience will include three gamified level drops: rare, common, and epic.

On April 5, the common drop will be on sale for 48 hours for 2 Tez (XTZ currency). Rare will be dropping in starting April 7, 2022 for 10 tez and Epic will be starting on April 10, 2022 for 100 tez.

All these drops can be purchased exclusively on gap.com/nft. The collectibles in the digital world will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Gap is also announcing a new server on Discord to connect with customers and foster a community in the digital world. The server can be accessed at discord.gg/gapthreads.

