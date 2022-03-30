Where to buy Dapper Dan x Gap second drop? Price, release date, and more explored

Dapper Dan x Gap rolled out a collection earlier this month on March 10, 2022, which sold out as soon as it was launched. Now, the powerful duo have decided to launch another drop for their fans, which will be available for pre-order starting Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET.

This drop gives a chance to those fans who missed out the first time to cop the "DAP" hoodie. The Harlem-based designer and the retailer's giant project re-invents the Gap logo with a "DAP" edition. For this drop, the duo has collaborated to make many more colorways available.

More about Dapper Dan x Gap second drop

The first drop was done in collaboration with the Gap's Spring 2022 campaign, which wanted to promote diversity and the modern American style. The hoodie went viral instantly and featured a clever reworked Gap logo that read "Dap," as a nod to Daniel Day, who revolutionized streetwear in 1980's.

Dapper Dan modeled the hoodie for the second drop and brought his impeccable flair with the addition of playful accessories such as maximalist shades and silk scarves.

The second drop introduces the latest colorways including Rose Pink, Sky Blue, Golden Yellow, and Black for the limited edition 'Dap Gap' hoodie each priced at $98 USD.

The hoodies are made up of 23% recycled polyester and 77% cotton, with kangaroo pockets, banded cuffs, banded hems, a drawcord hood, and most prominently the "DAP" applique arch logo across the chest. The sizes of hoodies are in the range of XS to XXXL.

In an interview with Hypebeast, the Harlem-based designer spoke about the significance of the collection,

“What I wanted to do is de-stigmatize the hoodie. That’s why you see me with a hoodie on with an ascot. All of us in the culture wear hoodies. All of us in the culture are not the same," said Dapper Dan.

He further talked about Gap's collaboration and why it is important for him,

To come together is what makes it so beautiful about what I can do in this space with the Gap. The important part is for Gap to be a crossover because you’re reaching everybody now. It’s that major crossover in fashion that’s both upstairs and downstairs at the same time and everybody can feel good about wearing it,” said Dapper Dan.

In other news, giant retailer Gap recently also collaborated with Kanye West to roll out another collection of hoodies.

Edited by Somava Das