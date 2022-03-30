DC Bat Cowls Collection: Everything to know about NFT drop

Warner Bros. Consumer Products launched the inaugural Bat Cowl at the NFT LA convention on behalf of DC and Palm NFT studios on March 29, 2022. The Bat Cowl collection is their latest project in the world of metaverse, in which there will be 200,000 unique Batman Cowl NFTs in 3-D. The NFT collection will draw influence from DC's Batman and its 83 years of worth as a character.

The collection will be lined up to go on sale from April 26, 2022, and the exclusive members and owners of DC FanDome NFTs will receive access to the pre-sale of the Bat Cowl. The FanDome NFT was launched in 2021 during the DC FanDome and the members were personally chosen by Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee and DC Publisher.

The NFT collection aims to give each fan a chance to create their unique identities in the DC Universe. Each NFT in the Bat Cowl collection will feature a set of traits and distinct identities, which will reflect Batman's diverse stories to every fan. NFT owners will also be able to unlock rewards and enjoy their time in the Web3 experience throughout the DC universe.

According to the press release, DC also plans to bring the Batman Cowl collection to future stories from DC Comics. Jim Lee, Chief Creative Officer and Publisher for DC, comments upon the upcoming collection in the press release,

“While Batman is one of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes, garnering hundreds of millions of fans all around the globe—his appearance has changed and shifted over the past 83 years. What’s exciting about this amazing collaboration is that we are continuing the evolution of his distinctive Bat Cowl by bringing it into the modern digital world, making it accessible and more wildly engaging than ever before, said Jim Lee.

Jim Lee further talked about the end results of purchasing the NFT collection,

Through the introduction of carefully curated colors, textures, and upgrades—the end results offer a take and taste for every kind of Batman fan out there and serve as powerful ways for all of us to make a timeless icon our very own,” added Jim Lee.

Other than collectibles in the metaverse, the collection will also offer private access to the DC Universe fan forum, which will include select fan events, behind-the-scenes content, merch, physical collectibles, apparel collections, and much more.

The metaverse for the DC Batman Cowl collection is a two-year roadmap that will expand every 52 days. In April, a reveal for the collectible will be made, and in 2023, the metaverse will finally be ready. The Batman Cowl collection's NFT will be on sale for $300 USD from April 26, 2022 on the nft.dcuniverse.com.

The collectibles have over 2 billion combinations, 3 historic cowls, and 10 light effects.

