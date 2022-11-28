 “Don’t run for office”: Donald Trump refers to Kanye as ‘seriously troubled man’ after Mar-a-Lago dinner

Former US President Donald Trump, who recently dined with Kanye West at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, went on a rant referring to the rapper as a "seriously troubled man."

Following the dinner, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform about the recent meeting between him and Ye, which also had others in attendance. The ex-US President disclosed that Kanye, who was supposed to meet him "alone," showed up with three people, including Nick Fuentes, who is disreputable for being labeled as a white supremacist and Holocaust denier. Trump wrote:

"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed 'advice. He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn't know, the other a political person who I haven't seen in years."

RapTV @Rap Donald Trump called Kanye West a "seriously troubled man"

The republican and American businessman also mentioned in his post that he advised the 45-year-old controversial rapper not to run for the 2024 US presidential election:

"I told him don't run for office, a total waste of time, can't win. Fake News went CRAZY!"

A few days back, Donald Trump was panned by many on social media for meeting with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West.

Donald Trump allegedly declined Kanye's offer to be his vice presidential running mate in 2024

ye @kanyewest First time at Mar-a-Lago



Rain and traffic



Can't believe I kept President Trump waiting



And I had on jeans Yikes



What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?

After he met Donald Trump, the Gold Digger rapper took to Twitter to tell his followers about his Mar-a-Lago resort meeting with the 45th US President. West also mentioned that he asked Trump to be his vice presidential "running mate" in the 2024 US presidential election:

"First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can't believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans Yikes. What do you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"

Sources from multiple publications are now alleging that Trump declined the offer during the meeting. It is also pretty clear from the former US President's Truth Social post, where he categorically mentions that he asked Ye not to run for office.

Why did Donald Trump receive backlash for the meeting at the Mar-a-Lago resort?

Political commentator Nick Fuentes is one of the primary reasons why Donald Trump was met with backlash due to his Mar-a-Lago meeting. Fuentes is infamous for his "white supremacist" and "Holocaust denier" views and has been previously criticized by many Republican supporters.

According to Kanye West, in a video he posted on Thursday, Trump was impressed by Fuentes. West even went on to refer to the controversial political commentator as a Trump "loyalist" who didn't renounce the 45th US President even after the results of the 2020 elections.

For this, Trump got lambasted by many on social media, including one of his former associates, David M Friedman. The American lawyer, who served as US Ambassador to Israel from May 2017 to January 2021, wrote on Twitter:

"To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong."

David M Friedman @DavidM_Friedman To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong.

American actor and Democratic party supporter Rob Reiner tweeted a series of tweets chastising Trump. Here's one of his recent tweets:

"Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Donald Trump embraces White Supremacy. The dog whistles are all gone. The Republican Party is the Party of Racism and Antisemitism. They own it."

Rob Reiner @robreiner Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Donald Trump embraces White Supremacy. The dog whistles are all gone. The Republican Party is the Party of Racism and Antisemitism. They own it.

Rob Reiner @robreiner Donald Trump said he didn't know who David Duke was. He said he doesn't know who Nick Fuentes is. Next he'll tell us he never heard of Adolph Hitler.

Rob Reiner @robreiner Nick Fuentes is an unabashed antisemitic Holocaust denier. Donald Trump invited him over for dinner. Enough said.

Rob Reiner @robreiner Robert Mueller was prohibited from indicting Trump because he was a sitting President. Jack Smith is going after a private citizen who committed countless Federal Crimes. You do the math.

American neoconservative writer Bill Kristol also wrote:

"Aren't there five decent Republicans in the House who will announce they won't vote for anyone for Speaker who doesn't denounce their party's current leader, Donald Trump, for consorting with the repulsive neo-Nazi Fuentes?"

Bill Kristol @BillKristol Aren't there five decent Republicans in the House who will announce they won't vote for anyone for Speaker who doesn't denounce their party's current leader, Donald Trump, for consorting with the repulsive neo-Nazi Fuentes?

There were many other notable personalities among the netizens who roasted Trump. Here are the reactions from some of them:

Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom The problem isn't Trump having dinner with a white supremacist Holocaust denier. That's who Trump is. The problem is REPUBLICAN SILENCE after finding out Trump had dinner with a white supremacist Holocaust denier.



Regarding Trump, Republican silence has always been the problem.

NoelCaslerComedy🌙 @caslernoel I promise you Donald Trump never sits down at a table without knowing exactly who is joining him. His whole business model is getting dirt on people and using it to his advantage. It's rooted in his mob connects since the early 80's and carried over into all of his interactions.

Lindy Li @lindyli Wanna know why Kevin McCarthy won't scold Trump for hosting Nick Fuentes?



His master Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at Nick's white supremacist conference



He can't condemn him without condemning her, whom he needs to be Speaker



Welcome to MAGA Congress! The freaks are in control

Jeff Tiedrich @itsJeffTiedrich it's Thanksgiving weekend. Barack Obama is volunteering in a soup kitchen. Donald Trump is dining with Nazis. any questions

Dash Dobrofsky @DashDobrofsky Ted Cruz has failed to condemn Donald Trump for hosting a Holocaust-denier for dinner. Lindsey Graham has failed to condemn Donald Trump for hosting a Holocaust-denier for dinner. Jim Jordan has failed to condemn Donald Trump for hosting a Holocaust-denier for dinner.

Gabe Sanchez  - @ [email protected] @iamgabesanchez Ben Shapiro won't call out Trump by name for dining with a vile racist and anti-Semite like Nick Fuentes.



He's future-proofing in case Trump finds his way back into office.



What a coward.

Mr. Newberger @jeremynewberger Biden posed with kids at an ice cream window.



Trump had dinner with a Nazi and an antisemite.



Which do you think Republicans are tweeting about?

Mayo 🌻 @MayoIsSpicyy REMINDER: Donald J. Trump spent Thanksgiving with Nazis.

Now that Trump has taken to Truth Social to clarify his side regarding his meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, it is going to be interesting to see the next move of the 45th US President.

