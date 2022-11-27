Is Nick Fuentes Hispanic? Debate ensues after White supremacist dines with Donald Trump and Kanye at Mar-a-Lago 

Political commentator Nick Fuentes, who is infamous for being a white supremacist and Holocaust denier, was recently seen dining with rapper Kanye West and former President Donald Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
On Thursday, Ye posted a video on Twitter and claimed that Trump “is really impressed with Fuentes.” He also called the latter a Trump “loyalist” unlike others who allegedly abandoned the former president following the 2020 election.
The Donda creator also tweeted a screenshot from a conversation with Fuentes which saw the two discussing their meeting with Trump.
Sources with direct knowledge of the dinner told CNN that West attended the dinner along with Fuentes and Karen Giorno as his guests and the group enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving meal at Trump’s outdoor patio table.
The source also shared that Fuentes reportedly told the former president that he was familiar with “Trump’s base” and that the latter found him “very interesting.” Insiders also alleged that the dinner reportedly grew tense at times when West asked Trump to join his 2024 campaign for president as vice president.
While Kanye West recently came under fire for his consistent anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, Nick Fuentes has long been labeled as a “White supremacist” by the Anti-Defamation League. Fuentes is known for making repeated anti-Semitic and racist comments and denying the Holocaust.
As reports about the dinner surfaced online, the White House condemned Fuentes’ appearance at Trump’s residence. White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates also spoke to CNN and said:
“Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America - including at Mar-A-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned.”
Shortly after, Donald Trump issued a statement about the dinner on Truth Social and said that Kanye West asked him for the dinner and “unexpectedly” showed up with his friends:
“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about.”
The former president also said that the dinner was “uneventful” and later mentioned that he “did not know” that Nick Fuentes had offered West business as well as political advice:
“We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”
The controversial dinner sparked renewed debate about Nick Fuentes and his anti-Semitic and racist stance despite being of Hispanic heritage and reportedly a minority in the United States.
Twitter discusses Nick Fuentes’ heritage in the wake of dinner with Kanye West and Donald Trump
Nick Fuentes is a political commentator and live streamer known for his infamous anti-Semitic views, conspiracy theories denying the Holocaust and statements about white supremacy. The 24-year-old has been banned from major social media sites for his consistent controversial comments.
His YouTube channel was also banned in 2020 for violating the hate speech policy. The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack issued a subpoena to Fuentes earlier this year as he was present at the Capitol on the day of the riot and had actively promoted Trump’s claims about the 2020 election fraud.
More recently, Fuentes made news after attending a pre-Thanksgiving dinner with Donald Trump and Kanye West at the Mar-a-Lago estate. The dinner garnered controversy as many called out Trump for associating with Nick Fuentes.
The appearance also sparked an online debate about Nick Fuentes’ heritage. Although reports suggest that his father is of Mexican descent, netizens were confused about the commentator being a white supremacist despite being Hispanic:
As reactions continued to pour in online, Donald Trump said that he “knew nothing about” Nick Fuentes and his past controversies as he arrived at the venue as Kanye West’s guest.
Shortly after, the official account of Right Wing Watch, a project of People for the American Way, posted a video of West and Fuentes walking through the Miami airport together