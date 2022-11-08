Who is Montana Tucker? Influencer creates documentary to educate Gen-Z on Holocaust

American singer and social media star Montana Tucker has taken her TikTok content to a whole new level with her informative mini-series on the Holocaust.

Tucker, who has gained several followers for her singing and dancing videos on the social media platform, has taken a new route with her content. The 10-part series, titled How To: Never Forget, was launched on October 24, 2022. The influencer launched the series to educate her Gen-Z followers on the Holocaust and its impact on the Jewish community.

In an interview with People, Tucker said,

"I think the main goal was [to educate] Gen-Z, because that's the generation that doesn't know as much about it. But I think it's also going to, hopefully, change people's perspectives as well."

Montana Tucker has over 7.8 million followers on TikTok

Born on January 18, 1993, Montana Tucker is a singer, dancer, model, and social media influencer with over 2.8 million followers on Instagram and over 7.8 million followers on TikTok. Tucker hails from Boca-Raton, Florida.

Tucker started her career as a dancer at the age of 13, when she was featured as a backup dancer for Ashanti and Ashley Simpson. She went on to win the "World Hip Hop Championships." She also featured as a backup dancer for Remy Ma and performed with Chris Brown on MTV's My Super 18.

As a singer, she performed at the 2007 Super Bowl Pre-Show and has been the opening act for top artists like Pitbull, Ciara, Lil Wayne, and Flo Rida. Her song Candy Swirl was also featured in the soundtrack to Bring It On 5. She was also featured on the soundtrack of Step Up 2: The Streets with her single, Ain't No Stressin.

Montana Tucker's How To: Never Forget is funded by the Claims Conference

Tucker has been championing her identity for a while now, and she has received a lot of negative comments for the same. During an interview with The Times of Israel, she said that people ask her if she is “actually Jewish,” due to her appearance and name. She said,

“What does that even mean, when someone says I don’t look Jewish or have a Jewish-sounding name?”

After years of being told she "doesn't look Jewish," she fully embraced her heritage by making an informational series about the Holocaust.

Earlier this year, Montana Tucker and a crew set off to Poland to film the series that captured the story of her grandparents who survived the event. The crew traced stories starting from Kraków to Bełżec and ending in Auschwitz.

The trip and short films were funded by the Claims Conference, an international organization that is working to provide reparations, restitution, and assistance to Holocaust survivors and their families. The series was produced by Israel Shachter and Rachel Kastner with SoulShop Studios. The 10-part docu-series immerses viewers in the history of Nazi Germany's genocide of more than six million Jews during World War II.

The series has more than a million views already and the final episode is set to be released soon. This coincides with the ten days leading up to Kristallnacht, the November 1938 pogrom in which several Jews were murdered and 20,000 men were sent to concentration camps.

Montana Tucker feels like she owes it to her grandparents and her heritage to share this story and not try to hide or mask her Judaism. She feels that her platform has provided her with the responsibility, and with over 9 million followers, she hopes to promote peace and reduce anti-Semitic sentiments.

