What did Jimmy Carr say? Comedian faces severe backlash over disturbing Holocaust joke in Netflix Special

British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr recently came under fire after a video of him making a disturbing joke about the Holocaust during His Dark Material resurfaced online.
The Netflix comedy special episode initially aired on December 25, 2021, but the controversial clip came to light on Friday.
In the video, he mentions the murder of Jews at the hands of Nazis while making a joke about the genocide of the traveling community:
“When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of Gypsies killed by the Nazis. No one ever wants to talk about that because no one ever wants to talk about the positives.”
In the original episode, the 8 Out of 10 Cats host also called the joke “funny” and “edgy as hell.” He further justified his statement by saying it had “educational quality.” This is because it apparently made people remember that the Nazis also killed thousands of Gypsies, Jehovah witnesses, disabled individuals, and people from the LGBTQ community alongside six million Jews.
Although the in-person audience responded to the statement with laughter and applause, Carr’s joke left several people hurt and disappointed.
The Auschwitz Memorial asked the comedian to “learn about the fate of some 23 thousand Roma & Sinti deported to Auschwitz.”
Meanwhile, Nottingham East Labour MP Nadia Whittome urged Netflix to remove the “anti-GRT and anti-Semitic” material from its platform. The Traveller Movement group also launched a petition asking Netflix to remove the segment.
Twitter calls out Jimmy Carr for controversial remarks on Gypsies and Holocaust
Jimmy Carr is a stand-up comedian, television host, writer, and actor known for his dark humor. He has often sparked criticism for his controversial jokes, including past remarks about amputee veterans and people with dwarfism and Down Syndrome.
More recently, he landed in hot waters after making a joke about the genocide of Gypsies in Netflix’s comedy special, His Dark Material. Before appearing in the special, the comedian attended The Jonathan Ross Show and predicted that he would be “canceled” for his comeback gigs after the pandemic.
As the 49-year-old’s controversial Holocaust joke went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to slam him for his remarks:
As reactions pour in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if Jimmy Carr will address the backlash and apologize for his controversial joke. Meanwhile, Netflix has also maintained its silence over the situation.
However, a synopsis for the special mentioned that the episode features jokes that can be considered “career enders.”