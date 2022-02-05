What did Jimmy Carr say? Comedian faces severe backlash over disturbing Holocaust joke in Netflix Special

British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr recently came under fire after a video of him making a disturbing joke about the Holocaust during His Dark Material resurfaced online.

The Netflix comedy special episode initially aired on December 25, 2021, but the controversial clip came to light on Friday.

Auschwitz Memorial @AuschwitzMuseum

Our online lesson:

podcast about their story:

It's sad to hear words that can fuel prejudice, hurt people & defile memory of their tragedy. @jimmycarr Learn about fate of some 23 thousand Roma & Sinti deported to Auschwitz.

In the video, he mentions the murder of Jews at the hands of Nazis while making a joke about the genocide of the traveling community:

“When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of Gypsies killed by the Nazis. No one ever wants to talk about that because no one ever wants to talk about the positives.”

In the original episode, the 8 Out of 10 Cats host also called the joke “funny” and “edgy as hell.” He further justified his statement by saying it had “educational quality.” This is because it apparently made people remember that the Nazis also killed thousands of Gypsies, Jehovah witnesses, disabled individuals, and people from the LGBTQ community alongside six million Jews.

Although the in-person audience responded to the statement with laughter and applause, Carr’s joke left several people hurt and disappointed.

The Auschwitz Memorial asked the comedian to “learn about the fate of some 23 thousand Roma & Sinti deported to Auschwitz.”

Meanwhile, Nottingham East Labour MP Nadia Whittome urged Netflix to remove the “anti-GRT and anti-Semitic” material from its platform. The Traveller Movement group also launched a petition asking Netflix to remove the segment.

Twitter calls out Jimmy Carr for controversial remarks on Gypsies and Holocaust

Netizens slammed Jimmy Carr for his controversial joke on the Holocaust and Gypsies (Image via Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Jimmy Carr is a stand-up comedian, television host, writer, and actor known for his dark humor. He has often sparked criticism for his controversial jokes, including past remarks about amputee veterans and people with dwarfism and Down Syndrome.

More recently, he landed in hot waters after making a joke about the genocide of Gypsies in Netflix’s comedy special, His Dark Material. Before appearing in the special, the comedian attended The Jonathan Ross Show and predicted that he would be “canceled” for his comeback gigs after the pandemic.

As the 49-year-old’s controversial Holocaust joke went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to slam him for his remarks:

Nadia Whittome MP @NadiaWhittomeMP



I have also requested an update from



I have written urging Netflix to remove Jimmy Carr's vile anti-GRT and antisemitic material. I have also requested an update from @DCMS on progress to bring streaming platforms under Ofcom regulation. My full solidarity with GRT communities, today and always.

The Traveller Movement @GypsyTravellerM



Join with us to send



We've launched a petition to Netflix calling for the removal of the segments of His Dark Material which celebrates the Romani genocide. Join with us to send @NetflixUK a clear message: #StopTravellerHate

Mikey Walsh @thatbloodyMikey I don’t know what I should be more gutted or disgusted by here.. the kind of Racism that us GRT people are forced to live with every day.. that’s it’s still absolutely ok to demonise us & our demise as a joke…or the reactions of whooping & cheering from the audience.. I don’t know what I should be more gutted or disgusted by here.. the kind of Racism that us GRT people are forced to live with every day.. that’s it’s still absolutely ok to demonise us & our demise as a joke…or the reactions of whooping & cheering from the audience.. https://t.co/nZnJslasX2

black lives matter @jrc1921



The sick racist @jimmycarr in his new Netflix special 'No one ever wants to talk about the thousands of Gypsies killed by the Nazis, because no one wants to talk about the positives'

Otto English @Otto_English There's nothing funny about that Jimmy Carr "joke". And it's not "cancel culture" to find jokes about the attempted systematic murder of a race of people offensive. It's indefensible. There's nothing funny about that Jimmy Carr "joke". And it's not "cancel culture" to find jokes about the attempted systematic murder of a race of people offensive. It's indefensible.

Howard Beckett @BeckettUnite Jimmy Carr "joking” about the murder of 500,000 Gypsy, Roma & Siniti people in the Holocaust is utterly disgusting. He is celebrating racist genocide. He has no place on our screens & must be prosecuted for racist hate crime.



The audience are guilty too.



Jimmy Carr "joking" about the murder of 500,000 Gypsy, Roma & Siniti people in the Holocaust is utterly disgusting. He is celebrating racist genocide. He has no place on our screens & must be prosecuted for racist hate crime. The audience are guilty too. Netflix remove this.

Friends, Families & Travellers @GypsyTravellers



We are outraged and deeply distressed to see Jimmy Carr joking about the Roma Holocaust on @netflix. The murder of 500,000 Roma and Sinti people is no laughing matter @jimmycarr.

Prof Gayle Letherby 💙 #PeaceAndJustice @gletherby What Jimmy Carr said is heinous; the laughter that followed it horrific. What Jimmy Carr said is heinous; the laughter that followed it horrific.

As reactions pour in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if Jimmy Carr will address the backlash and apologize for his controversial joke. Meanwhile, Netflix has also maintained its silence over the situation.

However, a synopsis for the special mentioned that the episode features jokes that can be considered “career enders.”

Edited by Ravi Iyer