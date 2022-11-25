"What a bizarre time to be alive": Internet reacts as Kanye releases promotional campaigns for 2024 US presidential run

The news of American rapper Kanye West running for the 2024 presidential candidate and releasing promotional campaigns for the same has left the internet in disbelief.

On November 25, 2022, the Twitter handle of Raw Alerts posted three promotional videos of the 45-year-old rapper's campaign. The first of these videos stated that Adidas froze his bank accounts and sued him for $275 million in advertising fees.

The second video started with a snippet from Yeezy headquarters in Los Angeles, where Kanye "Ye" West discussed how he asked former president Donald Trump to be his Vice President.

The third video showed a news clip of Tucker Carlson discussing West being canceled by the fashion industry and international media after he wore a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. The video also contained footage of people criticizing Ye and calling him ill, but it ended with the Famous rapper stating that people can't control him.

Twitter in shock as netizens react to Kanye West's promotional campaign videos

After videos of Kanye West's promotional presidential campaign went viral, Twitteratis were left shocked as they found the idea of him as the President "ridiculous." Several users disbelieved that after all this time and his antics, West is running for the 2024 presidential candidate. Meanwhile, others just wondered why he was not doing what he was best at, i.e., making music.

NikkiLA22🍕 @NikkiLA22 @rawsalerts These are terrible. Not to mention him running is ridiculous. Tbh I don’t what to say about all this that is happening right now. @rawsalerts These are terrible. Not to mention him running is ridiculous. Tbh I don’t what to say about all this that is happening right now.

✨✝️Bobbi Jo✝️✨ @bobbi___jo @rawsalerts Ye just needs to do what the Lord has gifted him with: Music. That’s all I will say. @rawsalerts Ye just needs to do what the Lord has gifted him with: Music. That’s all I will say. https://t.co/HI7WQik1o7

LL @LeslieLNavarro 🏼‍♀️ @rawsalerts Oh have mercy!!! Where’s the peeps who really care about him?? He’s spiraling! No excuses but he’s not right for months now!🏼‍♀️ @rawsalerts Oh have mercy!!! Where’s the peeps who really care about him?? He’s spiraling! No excuses but he’s not right for months now! 🙆🏼‍♀️

moss. @FreeTreeBark100 @rawsalerts This video is not real. It is an imaginary illustration of a reality that has passed, it no longer exists. @rawsalerts This video is not real. It is an imaginary illustration of a reality that has passed, it no longer exists.

Liane @LianeCarver @rawsalerts Well..... this is horrifying, like the world doesn't have enough problems... and then this man wants to be in charge of nuclear weapons 🙄 @rawsalerts Well..... this is horrifying, like the world doesn't have enough problems... and then this man wants to be in charge of nuclear weapons 🙄

Kanye West casually confirmed his decision to run for the position of US President

In a video posted on Twitter on November 21, Kanye West announced that he is planning to run for the 2024 presidential candidate. When a reporter asked him about the same, he replied:

“Yes. It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘You should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”

Milo Yiannopoulos, the far-right provocateur, was also spotted in the video as West said that he is working on his campaign:

"This is Milo right here, working on the campaign."

RPG @RedPillGangTV Kanye West announces his presidential bid for 2024, says Milo Yiannopoulos will be his Campaign Manager Kanye West announces his presidential bid for 2024, says Milo Yiannopoulos will be his Campaign Manager https://t.co/JwclZs3lP2

When one of the reporters asked if "this was an announcement," West and Yiannopoulos were seen laughing as the latter replied:

"I guess it is."

West's announcement comes days after his Twitter account was reinstated following his spree of anti-semitic thoughts and posts.

On November 20, he took to his Twitter handle and tweeted:

"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked."

ye @kanyewest Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, stated in October that West's account, which was banned after he threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” was reinstated before he completed his $44 billion deal and was not consulted beforehand.

Not just Kanye, but even former president Donald Trump's account was restored on Twitter after Musk conducted an online poll for the users asking the same. Trump's account was banned from the social media platform after January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

This is not the first time that West has announced to run for the Presidential seat. In 2020, he launched a campaign under the "Birthday Party" banner but did not win. He was only able to garner 70,000 votes.

