Who is Catherine Cortez Masto? All about the Democrat as she wins Nevada Senate race for the second time

US senator from Nevada, Catherine Cortez Masto, was re-elected for her second term on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The 58-year-old member senior senator from the Democratic Party defeated her competitor and former Attorney General of Nevada, Adam Laxalt, in a close fight.

Christopher Bouzy @cbouzy Breaking: Catherine Cortez Masto has won! Breaking: Catherine Cortez Masto has won!

Cortez Masto's current term started on January 3, 2017, when she created history by becoming the first Latin woman to serve in the US Senate. On top of that, the Democrat also became the first woman elected as a US senator from Nevada, after she narrowly defeated Republican Joe Heck in the 2016 election.

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto is the first Latina to serve in the upper chamber of the US Congress

Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 29, 1964, Catherine Cortez Masto graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Nevada in 1986. After earning her BS degree, she pursued and earned a Juris Doctor (law degree) from Gonzaga University in 1990.

Reda @RedaMor_ NEW: President Biden called Senator Cortez Masto and senate majority leader Schumer to congratulate on their victory. NEW: President Biden called Senator Cortez Masto and senate majority leader Schumer to congratulate on their victory.

Cortez Masto began her career as a lawyer in 1990, when she was admitted to the State Bar of Nevada. Additionally, she practiced as a lawyer under the US District Court of Nevada in 1991, and the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in 1994. The senior senator has practiced as a civil attorney and a criminal prosecutor at different stages of her career.

Eventually, Catherine Cortez Masto worked for former Nevada Governor Bob Miller and ultimately served as his chief of staff. Her husband, Paul Masto, is a retired United States Secret Service member, who she met during her job under Governor Miller.

Catherine Cortez Masto practiced as a lawyer for years before emtering politics (Image via YouTube/KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas)

Having worked and gained experience from government offices for years till her stint as assistant manager of Clark county (2002–2005), Cortez Masto transitioned by running for state attorney general election in 2006. As the Democratic nominee for Nevada Attorney General, Cortez Masto ended up victorious against the Republican candidate.

The Democrat served as the state's attorney general from 2007 to 2015 after renewing her second term in the 2010 elections. Cortez Masto declined to participate in the race for Governor of Nevada in 2014. However, she ultimately ran for the position of US senator from Nevada.

The significant development happened after former Senate member Harry Reid decided against running for re-election in the 2016 election. Thus, it paved the way for Cortez Masto to serve as Reid's successor and ultimately win the election in a close fight with Republican nominee Joe Heck.

On January 3, 2017, Catherine Cortez Masto took charge of the office as a member of the US Congress's upper chamber. Coincidentally, the Democrat also became the first Latina to become a member of the US Senate.

Cortez Masto has ensured a second term for herself, which will begin on January 3, 2023, coinciding with the end of her first term.

